An 180-unit, three-story apartment complex is under construction at the parking lot at the former Kmart site at 1100 McCann Road.
Boone & Boone Construction of Tyler is building the complex and also built the Simply Stor-It-Longview self-storage facility that opened in June next door.
The city’s Development Services Department recently issued permits to Boone for the nine buildings for the apartment complex that will have a total construction value more than $11.2 million.
“We build schools, churches, hospitals, apartments, storage facilities, almost anything,” said Rohn Boone, president of the company.
Boone said the project will take about a year to complete, but added some apartment units will be available to rent as soon as next summer.
“We will start with the clubhouse and the first two or three apartment buildings and continue to finish,” Boone said.
He said the apartment complex will have other amenities, including a swimming pool, and will have gated access.
“We are happy that Longview continues to grow and have new projects, and we are happy to be part of that process,” Boone said. “It’s a good thing because (the former Kmart) property has been idle for so long.”
Kmart closed in March 2016.
Crunch Fitness pre-opening
The Crunch Fitness franchise that plans to open by late January at 2509 Judson Road in the Northloop Plaza has scheduled a kickoff promotion Thursday.
The event will take place 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature vendors and giveaway prizes, said General Manager Daniel Garcia.
“We will also have a promotion for the first 500 members,” Garcia said. They will receive a gift bag and a T-shirt.
The Crunch Fitness is owned by Austin-based Undefeatable Tribe, which also is opening a Crunch Fitness in Tyler around the same time, Garcia said. Franchise holder Tony Hartl also owns franchises in Killeen, Waco, League City and Corpus Christi and is expanding to other cities.
Crunch Fitness in Longview will be housed in a 35,000-square-foot building that will offer fitness classes specific to Crunch, Garcia said.
“We will have free weights,” he said. “We will have a functional training area. We will have sleds like weight sleds, heavy bags for boxing.”
Crunch Fitness also will offer a hydro-massage bed, spray tanning and child care, he said.
Crunch Fitness started as a small gym in a basement studio in Greenwich Village in New York City in 1989, according to its marketing materials.
For more information, visit www.crunch.com .
Mexican restaurant opening
Jose Cisneros, a Longview native who has worked in the restaurant field for about six years, said he plans to open Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant next week at 1409 Pine Tree Road.
He said the restaurant will serve items such as burritos and chorizo for breakfast, and menudo, enchiladas, tacos and gorditos for lunch and dinner.
“We are more like authentic Mexican food,” Cisneros said. “Hopefully, it will be busy and serve good food.”
Cisneros said Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant has six tables and plans to be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
New nurse practitioner office
Wendy Starnes, a nurse practitioner from Longview, has established a practice at East Texas Precision Medicine at 1600 S. Washington Ave., Marshall.
“I decided to set up my own practice so that I could have the ability to guide the types of services offered and the manner in which the services would be delivered,” Starnes said in an email. She said she chose Marshall because her supervising physician established a patient base there.
A nurse practitioner since 2014, Starnes said she has a 30-year background in nursing that includes hospital, home care, hospice and psychiatric-based care. She is board-certified specializing in adult and geriatric primary care.
She completed the nurse practitioner program at Walden University.
Starnes said she maintains office hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, with an hour off for lunch. For more information, visit East Texas Precision Medicine at www.etpmed.com or on Facebook.