The new commercial development The Crossing at Main and Main is about 60 percent sold out, with the confirmation that an apartment complex plans to locate at the back of the property.
Developer Wade Johnson said Portfolio Development, which also brought Paladin Apartment Homes on Hawkins Parkway to Longview, is planning to build The Parc Luxury Apartments on about 13 acres. The Crossing at Main and Main is located at Loop 281 and U.S. 259. Attempts to reach Portfolio Development for additional information were unsuccessful.
The Crossing at Main and Main already is home to a new Eastman Credit Union mortgage office, a Joe Hudson Collision Center and a new co-working office space, called Work Smart. Construction also is nearing completion on Yukon Coffee. Yukon Coffee already has a location inside Work Smart, and the new freestanding shop at Loop 281 and Nealy Way will feature a double drive-through. A new location for Jack's Natural Foods also is being prepared at another corner of Nealy Way and Loop 281.
Health Care Express also has contracted to build in The Crossing at Main and Main, Johnson said. A representative of the urgent care clinic did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the new location.
Johnson said the 42-acre-project has about 16 acres left to sell.
"With the apartments going in, you'll see more activity," he said. "That's going to be our anchor to really get things kicked off."
New dealership acquires McKaig
The newly created Bill Dickason Auto Group acquired the 91-year-old McKaig Chevrolet/Buick in Gladewater.
Bill Dickason has 25-years experience helping automotive customers.
“We are very excited to be operating in the East Texas Region. We look forward to continuing the phenomenal reputation of McKaig Chevrolet regarding World Class Customer Service” Bill Dickason said in a prepared statement.
Salsarita's closes
The fast casual Mexican food restaurant Salsarita's has closed in Longview.
East Texas franchisees, who also own the location in Tyler, didn't immediately respond to an email asking for information about why the store closed and if will re-open.
Salsarita's opened in 2014 at 1009 Wal St.