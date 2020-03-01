Athens-based Lilly Enterprises is making plans to build and open a McDonald’s restaurant at 3632 Estes Parkway, its first in Longview.
Lilly Enterprises, headed by Kevin and Jeaneane Lilly, hired Stovall Construction Inc. of Arlington to build the 4,456-square-foot restaurant. The building has a permit value of $1 million, according to data from the Longview Development Services Department.
The Lillys were unavailable for comment Friday.
Kevin Lilly has been an owner/operator of McDonald’s restaurants for 44 years and Jeaneane has been approved as an operator for 17 years, according to Lilly Enterprises’ marketing materials. They split the organizational oversight, with Kevin handling operations and construction and Jeaneane handling administrative tasks, including financial management.
Lilly Enterprises owns 23 McDonald’s restaurants in 17 cities, including Kilgore and Tyler.
Trading Post moves
The Sasquatch’s Trading Post moved recently in Gladewater from 365 E. Pacific Ave. to a bigger building at 701 W. U.S. 80 (Upshur Avenue), owner Martin Pessink said.
“We outgrew where we were,” said Pessink, who conducted business at the previous location for two years. He said the new building covers 10,000 square feet, up from 4,000 square feet on Pacific Avenue.
Pessink said The Sasquatch’s Trading Post sells a variety of grocery merchandise at below-wholesale prices, and is a liquidation and auction company.
Grocery items include canned goods, fresh and frozen food, produce and a variety of cheeses, Pessink said. Items for auction include anything from pots and pans to government surplus.
Pessink said customers come from all walks of life.
“We serve a lot of low-income and large families that come in because they can make their grocery dollar go a lot further here,” Pessink said.
The Sasquatch’s Trading Post is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Rents remain steady
Rents in Longview stayed steady in February but dropped 0.1% from a year ago, a rent-tracking firm reported.
San Francisco-based Apartment List said median rents stood at $770 a month for a one-bedroom unit and $937 for two bedrooms.
Longview rents over the past year lag the statewide average growth of 1.8% as well as the national average of 1.7%.
Rents have risen in nine of the largest 10 cities in Texas where Apartment List has data, the company reported. Plano continues to be the most expensive city for renters, with a median two-bedroom unit going for $1,473. Laredo, where a two-bedroom unity goes for $839 a month, is the only other major city in Texas besides Longview to see rents decline over the past year; rents there fell by 1.2%.
Austin, Arlington and Plano experienced rent increases over the past year of 3.4%, 2.8% and 2.6%, respectively.
Beauty Bar opens
Yolanda “Renee” Jackson of Beaumont has returned to Longview and is opening Plush and Pretty Beauty Bar at 434 E. Loop 281, Suite 101B.
Jackson, who grew up in Longview and graduated from Longview High School in 1991, said she closed Tip Top Creative Hair Salon on Pegues Street two and a half years ago because her husband, Donald, moved for his job.
She is an aesthetician instructor in Beaumont and plans to move back to Longview. She said she visits Longview every other week to do hair for clients who have patronized her for as long as 17 years.
Plush and Pretty Beauty Bar does hair styling, hair extensions, hair weaving, braiding and facial waxing, Jackson said.
The salon is open for walk-ins and appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday, Jackson said.
A grand opening in April is being planned.