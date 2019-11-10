Bass Engineering, which was founded in 1967 at 3200 Brent Road as a family owned company protecting pipelines in East Texas, is in its new headquarters at 5944 Lou Galosy Way.
Officials said the company built and moved into the 24,000-square-foot building because the company outgrew its offices on Brent Road.
With regional offices in three states and the new headquarters, officials said they reinforced their commitment to protecting people and the environment by managing oil and natural gas infrastructure safely and efficiently around the world.
Bass officials marked the move to the new digs Nov. 1 with an invitation-only event for affiliates at American Innovations, Bass friends and family members, the media, business partners and students who have expressed interest in corrosion control.
Clay Brelsford, who has the designation of professional engineer, has been president of the company since 2005. Bass has 50 employees.
The new headquarters has classrooms for continuing education on pipeline compliance, cathodic protection, high-voltage AC mitigation test and proper use of field-testing equipment.
An outdoor lab is equipped with buried pipelines and cathodic protection equipment that provides hands-on training for people learning from Bass team members.
Bass has a drive-through warehouse for making loading materials safer, and contains retail space where customers may shop for tools and equipment of the cathode protection field.
The company has a fleet of specialized vehicles, from 24-ton drill rigs to air and hydro excavation equipment and a number of technical and service trucks.
The new headquarters was designed by Hugman Architecture & Construction Inc. and built by RLM General Contractors with cooperation and support from the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Visit bass-eng.com for more information.
Tyler gun shop to open in city
Superior Outfitters of Tyler has expanded to Longview with a shop at 3404 Fourth St., next to Roughneck Harley Davidson.
“We just wanted to open another store,” said Austin Rohr, the owner. “We felt Longview was a good market.”
Founded as Superior Firearms in 2016, Rohr said he rebranded the business to Superior Outfitters earlier this year because the shop in Tyler began carrying more merchandise.
Superior Outfitters in Longview sells guns for target shooting, self protection and hunting, Rohr said. It also carries knives and accessories.
All products carry a lifetime guarantee.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Superior Outfitters will conduct a grand opening in conjunction with Black Friday Nov. 29, with the store opening at 7 a.m., Rohr said.
Visit superiorgunshop.com for more information.
Walmart grand reopening
After unveiling plans to spend $264.9 million in Texas store upgrades this year, Walmart conducted the grand reopening Friday of the remodeled supercenter at 2440 Gilmer Road.
The event included the launch of the retailer’s free grocery pickup service and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Men’s Best promotion
Men’s Best Primary Care, which opened Oct. 23 at 3080 N. Eastman Road, is marking its grand opening this month by providing free health screenings to the first 100 patients who make an online appointment or by calling (903) 470-7770.
Screenings can detect a variety of conditions without obvious symptoms, including high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.
More information about the new Longview clinic, the first that the Dallas-based company opened, is available at mensbestprimary care.com/locations/longview .
McAlister’s Deli reopens
The McAlister’s Deli at 2804 Judson Road completed its weeklong remodeling Thursday and conducted a grand reopening Friday.
The remodeled restaurant features McAlister’s newest design, which includes an updated interior, new seating and a community table.
The Longview restaurant is the first McAlister’s the Saxton Group opened, on March 15, 1999.