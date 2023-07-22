Jeff and Dawn Goodeman celebrated the grand opening July 15 of their 903 Billiards in downtown Longview.
The pool and billiard hall is at 210 E. Methvin St., where Summit II previously was across the street from the downtown post office. The business is forming teams, leagues and planning tournaments, according to the new business' Facebook page, tinyurl.com/22awsrfc .
Hours are 5 p.m.-2 a.m. Monday-Friday; and noon-2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. For now, 903 Billiards is temporarily a bring-your-own-beer establishment.
Parkour gym
Hannah Waddle and her husband, Tyler, will open The Rising - Parkour Gym in Kilgore. With a grand opening set for 9-10 a.m. Sept. 9, registration for existing students opens Aug. 5.
Hannah Waddle, a former teacher at Chandler Elementary School in Kilgore, left the education profession a couple of years ago to move toward teaching parkour and expanding its presence in East Texas.
"I was looking for a way to connect with kids," she said, recalling being in her early 20s when a friend introduced her to parkour. "I immediately fell in love."
She took parkour classes for about eight years and said she is now a certified parkour instructor through the A.D.A.P.T. program (the acronym stands for Art du Déplacement and Parkour Teaching). Waddle said translations of the French word parkour vary, but in English it generally means "free running."
Waddle said she traveled to gyms in Dallas and Oklahoma, among other places, to practice and become a certified instructor. Other trained instructors will work with her at the gym.
"To my knowledge, there's not a functioning parkour gym within a 100-200 mile radius," Waddle said.
Parkour is misunderstood, she said.
It's a way to learn "basic characteristics of being a good human. It's a fun way to teach character, but we're also moving around like a ninja," she said.
Parkour teaches participants to overcome obstacles, including mental obstacles such as fear, and physical obstacles. For children, it teaches them to safely do things they're already doing - "jumping around," she said.
Waddle joined with the Longview parks department about a year ago to begin offering classes in local parks. That will continue because the Waddles are able to serve East Texas that way.
The gym at 300 Harris St. in Kilgore, though, offers a bad weather option, a space to customize obstacles and to provide open gym time. She said they hope to open gyms in other cities, with Hannah focusing on parkour and her husband focusing on personal training.
The gym also will offer parties, and Waddle said they're planning on offering classes for women and older adults.
"There's an incorrect stereotype that parkour is for young, daredevil athletes," Waddle said, explaining that it also teaches people how to stabilize themselves and fight the loss of muscle and balance.
Watch for updates on the Facebook page for The Rising - Parkour Gym, at tinyurl.com/2a3xap7u .
Indoor amusement
An indoor race track for miniature remote controlled cars could be coming to Longview's Pine Tree area.
This past week, the city's Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval for a specific use permit that would allow the applicant, Mark Massingill, to operate the race track at 1615B Pine Tree Road, in a shopping center. The business would be between Pollard's Sound World and Big Mike's Hobbies & Toys.
The City Council also will consider the request next month.
KPOT open
KPOT Korean BBQ and Hot Pot opened this past week at 2802 Tuttle Blvd. in Longview, where Luby's previously was located.
Andy Lu is the local franchisee and Steven Loftin. is general manager.
Hours are 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the last seating at 10 p.m.; and 1 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday, with the last seating at 9 p.m.