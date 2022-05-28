A possible zoning change for the Park Place Retail Center in northwest Longview would clear the way for an "upscale billiards hall" to locate there.
The city's Planning and Zoning Commission recently approved a proposal to change the zoning for the center from retail to light commercial. The change will be considered by the Longview City Council before it is final.
The center was home to Vista College before it abruptly closed its doors. Buddy Woolley, representing the partners who own the center, told the commission that the owners are talking to a prospective tenant for a 6,200-square-foot space where Vista College had been located. The whole center is 110,000 square feet, he said.
Longview resident Jeff Goodman said his proposal to put in a billiards hall there would fill a gap in Longview. He said that before COVID-19, the city had two billiards halls that he considered to be places where competitive pool players went. They both closed, and now people go to Kilgore to play in competitive leagues.
It would be a nonsmoking establishment, with a light food menu, beer and wine.
McDonald's opens
The new Estes Parkway McDonald's is open just south of Interstate 20 at 3623 Estes Parkway.
The location at 3118 Estes Parkway is now closed. The new location is larger at 5,000 square feet, with a Playland, truck parking and a double drive-thru. It's just south of where a new Starbucks is taking shape in South Longview.
New coffee shop
Longview's newest coffee shop is open in The Crossing at Main and Main at Eastman Road and Loop 281.
Yukon Coffee features a double-lane drive-thru. It does not offer indoor seating, but its walk-up window will open in the next few weeks for ordering, and outdoor patio seating is available. The coffee shop, which is owned by Art Bradshaw and Brandon Bolding, is at The Crossing's Nealy Way entrance from Loop 281.
Hours for now are 5:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. but will be extended to 9 p.m. when the walk-up window opens.
Gas station coming
A Murphy USA gas station will be built at Marshall Avenue and Spur 63.
A former gas station at the location was demolished. The new gas station at 813 W. Marshall Ave. has received its permits from the city of Longview.
Brothers run estate sales
Greg Scobee and his brother, Maury, own Scobee Brothers Great Estate Sales in Longview.
Greg Scobee, a former painting contractor in Longview, moved to North Carolina a couple of years ago to take care of his brother, who has dementia. He returned to Longview with his brother and decided to change his vocation. He's worked in estate sales in the past.
"I'm starting a new life, and I'm going to be doing the best thing in the world — taking care of my brother," Scobee said. It's good for his brother to interact with people at the estate sales, he said.
"We're careful with everything. If we find anything — papers, or pictures, jewelry or money. All that goes back to the family," Scobee said. "You sort of become friends with the clients, but you also want to take care of them like your own family."
To contact Scobee Brothers Great Estate Sales, email scobeeg@yahoo.com
O'Reilly expands
O'Reilly Auto Parts expects to open a larger than normal store in South Longview next year.
A building permit application filed with the city shows the store would be at 2430 S. High St., in the High Plaza Center. Construction value is listed at $656,500. The Springfield, Missouri-based auto parts retailer already has four stores in Longview.
Mark Merz, senior vice president with O'Reilly Auto Parts, said the company just signed a lease for the new store.
"From our standpoint, it's really about growth in both sides of our business," the parts that serve both people who might be working on their vehicles at home and mechanics shops, he said.
As the company grows in a market, he said, it expands closer to the areas where the shops are concentrated
The planned store will be larger than typical stores, with more inventory, serving as a "hub" store for the existing O'Reilly locations in Longview, Merz said.
Tatum Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co. will open a store June 4 at 716 N. Hill in Tatum.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.