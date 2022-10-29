The wall at Mélas Clothing Co. in downtown Longview offers a friendly warning, in Spanish, to shoppers at the new boutique: Buy now or cry later.
A traditional Mexican heart charm is painted onto the wall next to the warning, a hint at some of the finds the store carries. Mélas is at 304 E. Tyler St., next door to Woolley G's Bike and Fitness and around the corner from the Cace's Kitchen and Greenside Beverage Co.
"It's a high-fashion boutique, with styles that feel like Miami and styles from Mexico," said Abigail Martinez, the store's owner. "We'll always carry a resort line for people who are always traveling, as myself."
Martinez started her boutique at First Monday Trade Days in Canton and decided to open a brick and mortar store in Longview as demand for Mélas fashions grew and at the urging of one of her daughters.
"When we do things, we do it with heart," Martinez said, explaining that the store's name was created combining the letters of the names of the most important women in her life. This past Thursday, her daughters were in the store helping their mother: Erica Rolland also owns an aesthetics business, SkinView Esthetics, in The Lab on Center in downtown Longview; and Larissa Wren lives in Shreveport.
Rolland encouraged her mother to open in Longview. She's sold some of Mélas clothing in her esthetics business.
The store's window this past week featured handmade pieces by Daniela Bustos Maya with gold coins from Argentina and Mexico, with Martinez saying the clothing is not regularly sold in the United States. She brings it in from Mexico. Other finds include Motola hand-painted purses made from recycled leather, handmade jewelry and belts. The store also offers loungewear and clothing fit for bridal showers and weddings.
"Our focus is that we want to be unique," Martinez said.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Private shopping appointments also are available.
Furniture store opens
Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery will open Tuesday in Longview, branching out of the Shreveport-Bossier City area for the first time in its history.
The business was founded in 1963.
Johnson's Furniture in Longview is at 1215 W. Loop 281, next door to La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries.
Store hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
First Scooter's proceeding
A pile of rubble was all that was left Friday of the former Fashion World at the northeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Loop 281.
The building was torn down to make way for construction of Longview's first Scooter's Coffee. Scooter's is a drive-thru coffee shop, and the company has said it expects to open the store in November or December.
Scooter's Coffee also is planning a second location on North Fredonia that is expected to open in 2023.