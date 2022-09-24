Brothers Vivek and Nishil Patel recently completed the purchase of what has been known as Chaparral Plaza since it opened more than 50 years ago.
They plan to change the name to the The Shops at Guthrie, since Guthrie Creek runs past the shopping center at Judson Road and Johnston Street. Cooks Lighting, Flooring and Decor maintains ownership of its building in the shopping center.
The city of Longview has almost completed a project that ties a trail along Guthrie Creek into the city's larger trail system, and the Patels said they plan to connect the center to the trail. They compared their plans to the Katy Ice Trail in Dallas.
"We saw that center as a perfect location," Nishil said, describing the area as an "epicenter" in Longview. A popular city-owned pickleball court is nearby, along with the trail and Guthrie Park. Fisherman's Market and Lizzy's Diner provide eating options in the shopping center, and there are plans for a yet unnamed restaurant to locate in a vacant building that previously was a gym. Louis Morgan Drugs No. 4, Sharman's Sewing Center, a Family Dollar and resale shop are among other businesses in the center.
The Patels first purchased about half of the shopping center earlier this year, and completed the acquisition earlier this month.
"We hope to keep all the local tenants there," Nishil said, and they plan to make improvements to the center.
Starbucks open
Longview's fourth freestanding Starbucks is open at 2105 Gilmer Road.
The store opened recently and includes a drive-thru. About 25 people are employed at the store.
Clinic offers esthetic, health services
A Beautiful You Health Center opened this summer in Longview, offering a variety of esthetic, stem cell and medical weight loss services, along with hormone therapy and primary care services.
Dr. Charles "Bill" Ball and his wife, Mary Ramos Ball, opened the clinic at 1409 McCann Road after he left Catholic Health Initiatives in Arkansas after a more than 40-year career in family medicine with a desire to pursue something new. He said before opening the new clinic he traveled around the country working with "the best authorities in their field" in the areas of stem cell therapy and other treatments.
"It's amazing," Bill Ball said of stem cell therapy. "I can take a joint that's very diseased and put new cells in there ... That is probably the most exciting thing I learned, and we have the capacity here at the clinic of administering stem cells for any condition really."
The couple said they have contracted with a "very reputable" company to provide the stem cells, which they said come from the deliveries of normal term babies whose mothers donate the umbilical cords for the purpose of extracting stem cells.
A Beautiful you also offers treatments with plasma rich platelets, Botox, neurotoxin therapy, and hormone therapy for men and women.
Ball also couldn't leave what he described as his God-given calling in family medicine.
"I love taking care of patients. I'll never retire as long as I have my health," he said.
For more information, call (903) 470-8100, email ABeautifulYouHealthCenter@gmail.com or visit ABeautifulYouHealthCenter.com.