Dine in. Get it to go. Have it catered.
Dudley's Cajun Cafe is once again offering in-restaurant dining, adapting once more to a business environment that has been changing since COVID-19 entered the world in the spring of 2020.
"It's a real irony the way this whole thing fell into place," said Dudley Lang, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Sheryl.
They had a dine-in restaurant on Marshall Avenue for 28 years, next door to their current location at 1601 E. Marshall Ave.
"Then COVID came along," he said, recalling the occupancy and other restrictions restaurants dealt with.
"What it managed to do was to scare a lot of middle-aged and older people who did not want to go into a restaurant where it was crowded for fear of getting Covid," Lang said.
The original restaurant wasn't set up for to-go service, he has said, and he closed in December 2020.
He owned the property next door, too, and in June 2021 he re-opened there as Dudley’s Grab & Geaux, offering curbside pick-up only. Later, he added an outdoor dining area where customers could get their food to-go but sit down and eat.
The restaurant industry has changed again, though, as the world continues to adapt to COVID-19's presence.
"It started off doing well," Lang said. "As the Covid scare started to decline, the more people want to come in and eat."
Also, he said he has customers who drive from Kilgore, Gladewater, Tyler Shreveport and Dallas. They don't want to get food that will be cold by the time they get home.
"I think we've got it figured out now," he said, of enclosing that outdoor dining area and making it climate controlled. He said the new dining area seats 36 people.
"It's kind of an odd deal. We've kind of gone full circle," he said.
His catering business also has taken off.
"It's kind of like a shotgun with three barrels," Lang said.
Restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Friday; and 4-8 p.m. Saturday.
Drive-thru coffee
Work has begun on the second of two Scooter's Coffee locations in Longview.
Equipment is on-site and dirt is being moved at the southwest corner of Fredonia Street and Marshall Avenue, next door to Hot Dog Express. Scooter's also is building one of its drive-thru coffee shops at 3817 W. Marshall Ave., where Fashion World previously was located. That location is expected to open in February.
Bank expands to Longview
Gilmer National Bank will celebrate the grand opening of its new Longview branch with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Jan. 12
The new Longview branch is located at 5848 Judson Road, Suite 101. Gilmer National Bank Longview is located on the corner of F.M. 1845 and Judson Road, in a commercial development across from Judson Middle School.
Bank President Paul Wilson said, “We are so excited to offer our full portfolio of banking services to the Longview community at our convenient new location.”
Gilmer National Bank Longview will have a drive through ATM and offer "competitive lending rates on consumer, commercial and mortgage loans."
Whataburger grows
East Texas Whataburger franchisee DKT Investments is continuing to expand across East Texas.
It opened its 11th location this month, at 13341 I-20 W. near Tyler. The restaurant features an "exposed A-frame design, open-concept dining room, triple drive-thru, with a lane to be dedicated to online orders, and two lobby kiosks...."
Shelby Asbury is general manager of the restaurant, which employs 60 people and is open 24-hours a day through the dining room and drive-thru.
DKT also opened in Whitehouse this month and has plans for a new location that will open next year in Pittsburg.