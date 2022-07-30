City Center Apartments in Longview are under new ownership, with new amenities planned for the approximately seven-year-old complex.
The more than 64,000-square-foot complex is at 616 City Center Way behind The Mighty Crab off Fourth Street. Originally built as a mixed-use development, it was designed with apartments on the second and third floors and space for retail and service businesses on the bottom floor.
It's changed owners a few times since first opening, with online records of the Gregg Appraisal District saying it is owned by a Burleson-based company as of December.
A building permit application to the city of Longview says the bottom floor will be converted to 22 apartments. Plans also call for a new office, fitness center and an in-ground pool to be constructed, according to the application. Construction value is listed as $1.7 million.
Scooter's permitting
Scooter's Coffee is starting the permitting process for construction of a planned second location in Longview.
Applications for a site plan review and development permit show the drive-thru shop would be at the northwest corner of Fredonia Street and Marshall Avenue. A company representative previously said the location is expected to open in 2023.
Work has already begun on what will be Scooter's first location in Longview, at 3817 W. Marshall Ave., at the northeast corner of Marshall Avenue and Loop 281. The drive-thru is expected to open in November or December.
Drought closes market
The Historic Longview Farmers Market is now closed for the summer season, a move prompted by the "excessive heat and drought," organizers reported.
The market will announce its reopening date when participants have new crops. Visit historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com or facebook.com/longviewfarmersmarket for more information.
Hallsville restaurant closes
Cajun Tex in Hallsville closed on Friday.
The restaurant announced the closure on Facebook. Cajun Tex opened in Marshall in 2009, with the location in Hallsville opening later.
Founder Johnny Horne died on July 12. The Marshall location is still in business.
Back in business
Don't be fooled if you stop by veteran-owned business Operation Unbroken. It has reopened, even if the doors are locked for now.
After being closed for several months while it evaluated its future, Lucero and Matthew Harris reopened the store earlier this month at 1747 W. Loop 281 in the Northwest Village Shopping Center. However, the store is now closed through Aug. 9 because the Harrises' daughter is competing in the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship in Pinehurst, N.C., and the family is accompanying her.
Operation Unbroken sells products that are made by veteran-owned businesses or businesses that support veterans and veteran organizations. Both of the Harrises are veterans.
Regular hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.