Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is preparing to begin renovations on a building for its Longview location.
The company has submitted an application to the city of Longview to remodel the former, now vacant Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at 208 E. Loop 281. Parkway C&A, with multiple offices around the country, is the contractor. The building permit application lists a construction value for the renovation at $1.2 million.
The company did not immediately respond to a question about a timeline for opening.
Tia Juanita’s seeks permit
Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp, a popular Mexicajun restaurant that is expanding into Longview, is seeking a building permit to renovate the former Johnny Cace’s restaurant building, at 1501 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
A building permit application says plans are to “update the existing shell of the old Johnny Cace’s building. Spray foam insulation, ADA compliant restrooms and reroof.” The work has an estimated value of $725,000. The contractor is listed as Longview-based Priddy Design & Construction.
East Texas native Ricky Martinez opened his first Tia Juanita’s in 2014 in Beaumont. He’s since expanded with locations in multiple cities, including Henderson. The Longview restaurant is expected to open next year.
Pizza King to-go opens
Pizza King’s new to-go location opened Tuesday in Longview.
The restaurant is offering popular Pizza King fare through carry outs or take-n-bakes. No seating is available at its home on Fourth Street, where it is co-located with Wendy’s in front of Walmart. Temporary hours are 3-9 p.m. for about the first week, the restaurant said in a Facebook post.
“We are really excited about this location, and appreciate your patience as we have worked hard on bringing PIZZA KING to the north side of town,” the post says.
Rob Springer and his brother Mark purchased Pizza King from the Inman family, who opened the original Longview restaurant in 1965. Pizza King started in Tyler and expanded into Longview in what was a building constructed by Eddie Earlene Williams in 1954 at East Marshall Avenue and Stuckey Drive.
The current building opened Jan. 22, 1999, with the trademark Pizza King sign still in place. The Inman family operated it up until Jan. 20, 2020, at its home on Marshall Avenue, when the Springers purchased it.
Reach the to-go location at (903) 230-1965.
New Starbucks proceeding
Starbucks has applied to the city of Longview to finish the interior of its new location that is under construction on Estes Parkway.
Developer Woodmont broke ground on the 1,400-square-foot store in April, with a projected completion date of seven weeks. Starbucks takes over at that point to complete the building’s interior. The store at 3620 Estes Parkway south of Interstate 20 will feature a single drive-thru lane, patio seating and indoor ordering.
The interior construction work is estimated at $300,000.
Sunbird lands in new spot
Sunbird Barbecue is moving its food truck to Scotties at 401 W. Hawkins Parkway in Longview within the next few weeks.
Husband and wife team Bryan and Kimmy Bingham and David Segovia opened their food truck about a year ago, locating at the Market at Green top on U.S. 259. They announced on Facebook recently that they had decided to move to a new location and this week announced their moved would happen in a couple of weeks.
“We are beyond excited to share with you that our new location will be at Scotties, 401 W. Hawkins Pkwy.... We will be located right behind the building in our big red trailer!,” a Facebook announcement said.
The Binghams and Segovia previously ran the barbecue pits at the Mobberly Avenue Bodacious Bar-B-Q before launching their food truck.