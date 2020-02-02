Club 4 Fitness is building a 30,000-square-foot fitness center in the Brookwood Village Shopping Center at 1408 McCann Road, with plans to open in April.
Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Club 4 Fitness is owned by Mike Elkinski and his family, who have been in the health and fitness industry for more than 39 years. The family owns nine fitness centers in Mississippi and is expanding throughout Texas, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas and Tennessee this year.
The fitness center will provide cardio and strength equipment, a sports performance/functional training area with turf, group fitness classes, tanning and red-light infrared enhancement beds, hydromassage, 24-hour access, locker rooms with showers, and child care for an additional fee.
Each member also is entitled to an orientation process with a certified personal trainer.
Club 4 Fitness offers discounts to city employees, active military and veterans, said Rachel Costello, vice president of club expansion.
A large section of the center will receive an architectural facelift during the construction, according to Brookwood Village’s owners.
Visit www.club4fitness.com for more information.
New Orleans Gardens up for sale
Emily and Rob Holloway, owners of New Orleans Gardens at 2100 Judson Road, have listed the 7-acre property with Coldwell Banker Lenhart Properties.
“We’ve got it on the market,” Rob Holloway said. “We are kind of testing the waters to see whether we get any buyers.”
If the property is sold, Holloway said he will seek another location in Longview to run the business that his father, Robert Holloway Sr., founded in 1958. New Orleans Gardens has been at the Judson Road site since about 1974.
“I love plants,” said Holloway, who started working in the family business 29 years ago when he was 15 and bought out his father in 2014. “It is something that I love and enjoy.”
New Family Dollar opening soon
Dollar Tree Inc. is making plans to open a Family Dollar store Feb. 13 in an existing building at 401 Gilmer Road, company marketing manager Jim Van Slyke said.
Family Dollar stores generally have eight employees and are open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily but may vary, he said.
The opening of the Family Dollar store comes as Dollar Tree has closed several former Family Dollar stores and rebranded them as Dollar Tree.
Based in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree said in its marketing materials that it operates more than 15,000 stores across the 48 contiguous states and five Canadian provinces. It acquired Family Dollar in 2015.
Gamesters’ Paradise sets up shop
The Gamesters’ Paradise mobile video-game business now has a building “hub” where it can offer video games and have space outside to park the bus, part-owner Romeo Amaya said.
He said owners of the four-year-old business set up shop at property in back of Drug & Alcohol Testing Compliance Services at 4000 N. U.S. 259 North in Longview.
An Army veteran, Amaya said he and his partner also established a limited liability company with the initials G.I., Gaming Impact. Being owned by veterans, Gaming Impact will be eligible for preference on jobs such as school events.
However, he said, “We will keep the Gamesters’ Paradise (trademark) because it is well known here.”
He said the hub will offer the same games as the bus, which travels as far as 100 miles to parties and other events.
The hub is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Visit Gamestersparadise.net for more information.
Longview rents decline
Longview rents have declined 0.1% in January from December, and are down by 0.2% from the same time a year ago, Apartment List reported.
The San Francisco-based tracking company said median rents in Longview stand at $770 for a one-bedroom apartment and $937 for a two-bedroom unit.
By contrast, statewide rents increased by an average of 1.7% in the past year.