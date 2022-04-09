South Longview will soon see its first Starbucks going up at the southeast corner of Estes Parkway and Interstate 20.
Representatives of Starbucks developer Woodmont Co., local commercial real estate company JBK and District 3 City Councilman Wray Wade gathered Tuesday at the half-acre site where the new coffee shop will be built. They pushed ceremonial shovels into the ground and threw small heaps of dirt into the air as they celebrated a milestone for South Longview.
Wade represents the area where the Starbucks will be located.
"I'm excited about this," Wade told people gathered for the groundbreaking. "It's great for this area."
John King, with JBK, who is working with Woodmont on the project, said planning for the Starbucks location began in 2020. The project, he said, will help revitalize the whole area and put a Starbucks in all areas of the city — North, South, East and West Longview.
Grant Gary, president of Woodmont's brokerage services said the Starbucks will be about 1,400 square feet with a single drive-thru lane, patio seating and indoor ordering available.
Once construction begins, the store will be completed in about seven weeks, said James Luety, Woodmont's senior vice president who will oversee construction. Starbucks will then take over and finish out the interior of the new store.
New food truck rolling
The owners of One Sheep Coffee & Tea in Longview have expanded with the addition of a new food truck — called Chicken Mafia — parked at their drive-thru coffee shop.
April and Ron Thompson opened One Sheep Coffee & Tea about a year ago, with food trucks sometimes serving customers in their parking lot at 906 W. Loop 281. Funnel Cake Playground and Phill'n Station frequently set up in the parking lot.
Adding their own food truck helps fulfill a goal they had for the coffee shop, which has picnic tables outside and sometimes hosts musicians.
"We do want it to be more like a food truck park," April Thompson said.
She said her husband loves Nashville hot chicken, and he came up with the concept for the truck. They developed their recipes with some help from a chef.
"It's got the whole Mafia theme," Thompson said, explaining that the truck features different types of chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken and waffles, loaded mac and cheese and loaded fries. "The hottest sandwich is called The Godfather."
Chicken Mafia typically operates 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, but Thompson said she and her husband hope to expand those hours.
Twisted Chef launches
Twisted Chef, a food truck serving gourmet eggrolls, opened for business this weekend in Longview.
Nathan and Nicole Elliott premiered their food truck Friday at an event at the Work Smart shared office space, where their office is located in the Crossing at Main and Main development at Loop 281 and U.S. 259. Their food truck then moved to the 80 Acre Market between Longview and Diana for the rest of the weekend.
Menu offerings include the Cheezy Wheezy — homemade mac and cheese with smoked bacon; the “Dead Eagle” which is described as “Dallas Cowboys Stomped Eagle” with ribeye and Cheese Wiz; “The Fiesta,” a wrapped taco with seasoned ground Angus, roasted red cabbage, pico and cheese; “Kiddie Twisters” with chicken fingers, a corn dog, mac and cheese or cheese sticks; signature sauces; and dessert rolls.