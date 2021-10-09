Copper Tree Retreat Massage and Med Spa completed its move to a new, larger location this past week.
Owners Hailey and Jason Davis and Director of Operations Rachel Rowe finished renovations at the former Chase bank building at 116 E. South St. and closed the previous location on Fredonia Street. The new location saw its first customers Wednesday.
Pedicures, teeth whitening and a lash bar are offered in the new location, along with ultrasonic body sculpting and "float rooms," which are sensory deprivation tanks. The facility also features IV therapy rooms and more rooms for couples' services, including couples' aesthetician services, massage and a couples' Vichy shower, or water massage.
Copper Tree incorporated the bank's vault into the project by making it a VIP lounge for members, with massage chairs and a big screen television.
Copper Tree's boutique is in the two-story building's lobby.
Milkshake bar moves
Bayleigh Larkins' Three Bees Milkshake Bar could be open by the end of this month in Longview.
The 21-year-old opened her business in March in downtown Gilmer, after getting the idea when she visited a milkshake bar while on vacation in Florida. She's begun work preparing her new location at 2910 Gilmer Road, where Compu Fix previously was in a strip center near Box Car BBQ.
"I like to call them freak shakes because they're crazy," she said. "For me, they're like a creative outlet. With every milkshake there's some kind of crazy topping."
That could be brownies, donuts — "something big and over the top," Larkins said.
"Really it's just something to make people say, 'Wow.' They get this awesome delicious milkshake and let's take it a step further and put something crazy on top," she said.
Larkins said the business did well in Gilmer, with people driving from Longview, Tyler, Henderson and Dallas for her creations.
"I wanted to get in on a bigger scale than in Gilmer," she said, and Longview doesn't have anything like what she offers.
Three Bees Milkshake Bar doesn't have a set opening date yet, but Larkins hopes to begin serving her milkshakes before the end of the month in Longview.
Fall hours will be 3-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
New home for Avco
Avco Roofing relocated to a "more central location" in Longview with more space.
Longview sales manager Matthew Haesecke said the new location at 127 Spur 63 gets better traffic than the firm's previous location at 1907 Judson Road, south of Hollybrook Drive.
"I feel like we're more central to everything," Haesecke said. "A lot more people are just noticing us being here. It’s been a real positive for us just to be in a bigger space — both warehouse-wise and office-wise — and also the location. A lot of other businesses we interact with have their office on Cotton (Street)."
It also provides easier access for employees when they are headed to jobs in the Kilgore area.
The additional space at the new location also provides room for Avco to expand its local services, he said.
"I didn't realize we were maybe missing out on traffic that we would have normally gotten," Haesecke said. "This is a much more traveled road."