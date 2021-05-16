A Dallas-area couple is hoping to help revitalize a South Longview neighborhood when they relocate here and open Mo’Phat Smoke Shack at 401 W. Sabine St.
Don Smith and Natalie Rock hope to open the barbecue restaurant by July, Smith said, depending on the necessary permitting from the city of Longview for renovations to the building. An existing car wash on the property will be opened later after repairs are completed.
Smith said he retired after 24 years from the city of Dallas, where he was maintenance supervisor in the water department.
“I guess i have a background in having good parties with good food, and people have kind of raved over my smoked barbecue,” Smith said.
While he has no restaurant experience, it’s a part of his family history.
“My grandfather had a barbecue place in Temple, Texas,” called Meshack’s Bar-B-Que, Smith said. Several of his grandfather’s brother’s children also opened restaurants in the Dallas area, he said. One Meshack’s is still open in Garland.
“My grandfather had a homemade sausage recipe. That’s what we’re going to bring back is the sausage recipe,” he said, and the restaurant will feature beef and pork sausage, ribs, brisket, turkey, turkey legs and stuffed turkey legs.
Rock does some real estate work, and she was looking for properties and found some in the neighborhood where the restaurant building is located. Smith said he purchased an existing home he’ll renovate and a vacant lot he’s trying to determine what to do with. They found the restaurant building and car wash when they were closing on one of the properties and then drove through the neighborhood, making a U-turn in the parking lot of the vacant building. They jumped on the chance to buy the property.
They’ll be living in the neighborhood where they own their business, Smith said.
Coffee shop sets grand opening
One Sheep Coffee & Tea, at 906 W. Loop 281, will feature the Darrin Morris Band when the new coffee shop celebrates its grand opening at 6 p.m. Friday.
Located east of Bill Owens Parkway between Insta Cash Pawn and Heritage Mitsubishi, One Sheep Coffee & Tea is initially operating as a drive-thru with outdoor seating available. However, the coffee shop’s social media posts say renovations have begun to provide indoor seating. Online ordering is available.
The menu includes a variety of coffee drinks, muffins, frappes, smoothies and herbal teas.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday.
Conn’s marks new store
Conn’s HomePlace will celebrate its new store in Longview Mall during a grand opening event starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The 40,140-square-foot store offers furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics, home office products and at-home fitness equipment. The grand opening will include $100 gift cards for the first 100 people in line, free breakfast and lunch and special offers all day. Conn’s offers “flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans,” the company reported.
Theater reopens
Rega Longview & RPX movie theater on North Eastman Road reopened Friday.
“Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines,” the company reported.
Face coverings are required in the lobby, auditoriums and bathrooms, except when guests are eating and drinking while seated in one of the theaters. Masks will be provided to people who don’t have one. Employees also will be required to wear masks and periodically wash their hands.
“We are increasing our fresh air intake by 50%-100% above normal levels, which will help circulate more fresh air throughout auditoriums,” the company’s website says.