Longview couple Marly and Daniel Garcia hope to open Miss Marly's in early October at 1715 S. Mobberly Ave.
Marly Garcia already has been operating what was Marly's Desserts out of their home as a cottage industry bakery. The name is changing when they move into what was once a chicken restaurant at the corner of Mobberly Avenue and Birdsong Street. The building has been renovated.
"We're going to open a pastry shop," Daniel Garcia said. It also will sell ice cream and other items. "Her most popular item is pancake bites."
He said she tops them with different fruits, ice cream and other toppings. He described it as "Mexican pastries with just a little bit of an American twist."
Tres Leches Cake and flan, chocolate-covered strawberries and pretzels, fruit kabobs and churro bites are among other menu items. Customers will be able to order items to go or sit down and eat, with other kinds of snack and meal items available as well.
"We moved into that area and wanted to try to do our part to bring some life to that area over there," Daniel Garcia said.
The young couple has a daughter, Leah, who is just a few weeks old.
Marly said she found her love for cooking while taking culinary classes at Longview High School. She went on to obtain her associate's degree in education at Kilgore College, but then started posting pastries that she and her mom baked at home.
People started asking to buy from them, and Daniel encouraged his wife to pursue her business. The Pancake Bites, which can also be stuffed with Nutella or other ingredients, quickly became popular along with different varieties of flan, he said. Marly also offers items for birthday parties and catering services for weddings and other events.
Daniel graduated from St. Mary's Catholic School in Longview and Stephen F. Austin State University with a bachelor's degree in marketing. He works at his father's longtime auto detail business that serves auto dealerships.
He'll also be helping at Marly's shop — mostly on the business side.
"She's the heart and soul of it," Daniel said.
Lakeport pizza place
The Real McCoy's Pizza Pub is now open at 1055 Gardiner Mitchell Parkway in Lakeport.
Wife and husband team Deb and Lowell McCoy opened the restaurant this month in an area Deb McCoy previously said doesn't have a lot of dining options.
"It's just a fun environment," she said. "It's super cool. It's just different. There's nothing like this in Longview."
The restaurant features an "island theme," she said, with eight televisions. Some work is still to be completed. The restaurant plans to offer outdoor seating, a place to play cornhole and a children's area with games.
"We've still got a lot to do, but we have come a long way in a couple of months," Deb McCoy said.
The menu features pizza and calzones named for family and friends, along with baskets with different varieties of subs and sandwiches and beer and wine.
Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.