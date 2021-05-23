East Texas Professional Credit Union has begun construction on a new, 47,000-square-foot administrative facility at George Richey and Airline roads in Longview.
“This location provides for a 13-acre campus which will allow for future growth and expansion,” spokeswoman Janice Crews said in an email.
The facility will house the management team and back office staff and provide “state-of-the-art training facilities, conference/meeting rooms and additional work stations, storage and the opportunity for future expansion.”
The facility is expected to be completed in summer 2022.
“All existing office locations will remain operational. We look forward to enhancing operations and continuing to provide a five-star experience to all members,” Crews said.
VeraBank grows
Henderson-based VeraBank reported it has completed its acquisition of Panola National Bank.
Panola National Bank was chartered in 1983 in Carthage and has two locations in Carthage and Marshall. The bank’s assets total more than $130 million, and the acquisition increases VeraBank’s assets from $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion, VeraBank reported. The move expands VeraBank into Panola County and increases its number of branches from 36 to 38.
“Bringing our two organizations together will be a true win-win, and we’re proud to be able to serve more customers and more markets with our genuine style of banking,” Brad Tidwell, VeraBank president and CEO, said in a statement.
VeraBank, which was chartered in 1930, serves the Austin metro, East and Central Texas areas. The bank reports it manages trust assets of about $750 million.
Public Werks acquires rail line
Dallas-based Public Werks Inc. has acquired Blacklands Railroad, which is headquartered in Sulphur Springs and includes the Henderson Overton Branch railroad. The short line railroad runs 14 miles between Overton and Henderson, serving “multiple customers and commodities including lumber, asphalt, aggregate, and chemicals,” Public Werks reported.
“Our railroad infrastructure platform is looking to add to its portfolio and leverage the experience and relationships of Blacklands Railroad for future expansion and acquisition of railroads and related infrastructure projects,” a statement from Public Werks said. “We look forward to serving Blacklands Railroad customers and Class I partners. We recommit to work with our local communities and provide a platform for growth and investment in markets we serve.”
Publisher relocates
Scarlett Ink Publishing reported it has moved to Longview from Phoenix, Arizona, with plans to expand into a brick-and-mortar-facility in Longview.
Owned by Angela L. Staeheli and her husband, Eric, Charlene Burgett is CEO. The company was founded in 2017 and is a “small full-service traditional publishing firm specializing in young adult fiction and adult romance.” The firm also offers consulting, marketing/advertising, presentations, speaking engagements and change management services to other businesses.
Angela Staeheli said they moved to Texas because they wanted a smaller community to finish raising their youngest child, a 13-year-old daughter, and to move to a more pleasant climate.
“Right now, it’s just out of our house. We still have our office in Phoenix,” she said, adding that Scarlett Ink has seven employees, one who works remotely in Colorado and the rest who are in Phoenix.
Scarlett Ink Publishing also hosts a promotional line for Addison Winters, author of the “With Honors” and “Heat of Arrest” series.