Crumbl Cookies is now open in Longview Towne Crossing, at 3098 N. Eastman Road, Suite 208.
Lindsey Holt owns the Longview and Tyler Crumbl Cookies with her husband, Rick.
Crumbl started in 2017 in Logan, Utah, while Sawyer Hemsley was in college at Utah State University. He and his cousin, Jason McGowan, Crumbl's chief executive officer, developed the recipes, starting with milk chocolate chip cookies. The company now has more than 200 locations in 32 states
The store’s hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday. The cookie bakery is closed on Sunday, but that’s when Crumbl posts information on social media about the cookie flavors it will serve that week. Crumbl serves its signature milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookies along with four other flavors each week, pulling from a catalog of 250 flavors.
Crumbl Cookies are served in pink boxes of one, four, six or 12 cookies. Customers can walk in and purchase cookies, use a kiosk inside to order their cookies, order and pickup their cookies curbside or have them delivered, with Holt saying cookies that are delivered also arrive warm, unless it's a cookie variety served intentionally chilled.
Mobile ice company launches
A Longview couple on Friday launched what was described as a new concept in East Texas.
Longview Ice offers mobile refrigerated storage space, with a mobile icebox, or walk-in cooler, mounted on top of a trailer.
Chase Bullard, who owns the business with his wife, Melissa, said Longview Ice can provide backup storage for restaurants or convenience stores, for instance, that experience equipment or power failures. The business also sells bagged ice.
"Utilizing mobile ice boxes, the company can meet a multitude of needs for a variety of businesses, events and emergencies. The units are perfect for mobile refrigerated storage, refrigerated transport, and packaged ice for caterers, florists, construction sites, restaurants, tournaments, special events and so much more," information from the company says.
Bullard already was connected to a related business. His father, Rod Bullard Jr., owns Wholesale Supply, which sells and services ice machines. Bullard and his sister, Ashley Green, manage that business. Longview Ice complements Wholesale Supply, Chase Bullard said.
Longview Ice has a fleet of three mobile units on three trailers, with units that are 5-by-10-feet and 283 cubic feet.
For more information, call (903) 431-5815, email longviewice@gmail.com or visit Longview Ice Company on Facebook or at www.longviewice.com .
New senior apartments
Work is beginning on the three-story, 60-unit Longview Crossing apartment complex for residents age 55 and older.
Trinity Housing will build the complex on 3.5 acres approximately between Home Depot and Andy's Frozen Custard. Trinity is the same company that renovated Heritage Tower in downtown Longview into senior apartments and constructed Hickory Trail senior housing apartments on East Loop 281 near Page Road. The project is being built with the assistance of the federal tax credit program, which provides reduced rents for income-qualified seniors. Generally, the program works because developers or apartment complex operators work with private investors to purchase the tax credits, lowering the amount of the project that has to be financed with debt.
A company representative previously said the complex will include a fitness center, dog park, green space and free resident programming. It will offer 40 one-bedroom apartments and 20-two bedroom apartments. One bedroom apartments are expected to rent for $530-$650 and two bedrooms for $630-$770, based on the residents’ income bracket. The $12 million project is expected to take a year to complete.