Donuts, pho in Spring Hill
Daily Donut opened in September at 4405 Gilmer Road, in the Spring Hill area.
The restaurant is open 5 a.m.-8 p.m. daily, in a space attached to Panther Quick Stop. The restaurant also serves fried chicken, pho — or rice noodle soup — in different flavors, spring rolls and egg rolls, and sides such as fries, coleslaw, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and fried okra. A variety of donuts, including cake donuts and sweet treats such as fried Oreos and fried apple pie round out the menu.
LEDCO office in budget
Construction of a new office for the Longview Economic Development Corp. is proceeding on budget and without delays.
LEDCO President and CEO Wayne Mansfield told his organization's board of directors on Thursday that construction is "moving along pretty quickly." Selection of carpet and other interior design elements will start next week, he said.
He said the project hasn't had any issues getting necessary materials, and move-in will likely take place in the February-March time frame.
LEDCO began construction on its new 5,000-square-foot office in May, at Whaley and Second streets, on the site where Longview High School was located from 1933-1976. The project has a $2 million budget.
Massage therapy school
A new massage therapy school in downtown Longview has started enrolling students.
Copper Tree Retreat: School of Massage could start offering classes toward the end of October or early November, depending on enrollment
Copper Tree Retreat Massage and Med Spa opened on Fredonia Street in downtown Longview about 3 1/2 years ago. About a year ago, the business moved a few blocks away, into the former Chase bank building at Fredonia and South streets. Owners Hailey and Jason Davis renovated the building, and it opened in late 2021 with a retail boutique and new services.
Now, the business is expanding again.
"We decided to open a school upstairs," Hailey Davis said. "We've been planning it probably for the last two years ..."
"There's actually a big demand for massage therapy and massage therapists," she continued, explaining that COVID-19 made it harder for students to finish massage therapy school because of all the restrictions when the virus first began circulating in 2020. "There were just not as many coming out of the schools."
For more information, call Copper Tree at (903) 230-1911 or visit the business at 116 E. South St.
New owners for Tyler Grand Slam
Family entertainment center Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler is now a part of Texas-based EVO Entertainment Group.
The 65,000-square-foot center has been a locally owned business owned by the Howard Charba family. The center has been a popular location for birthday parties, with seven theater screens, more than 70 state-of-the-art arcade games, 22 bowling alleys, bi-level laser tag arena, virtual reality entertainment, all-ages ropes course, full restaurants and VIP bar access.