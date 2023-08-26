The city has hired a contractor to finish demolishing a once-popular Longview restaurant.
Nary Huch and her husband, Kevin Tang, started demolition of the former Dari Creme at 2011 S. High St. almost two years ago, telling the News-Journal at that time that they planned to locate an Asian food restaurant at the site.
Then, they abandoned the project, leaving the slab, rear wall and perimeter walls standing.
Earlier this year, Code Compliance tagged the remaining parts of the structure. This month, Municipal Court Judge Terry Jackson signed the order for the demolition.
DJ's Express Trucking will complete the demolition.
Now you see it, now you don't
The city also moved forward this month with the demolition of the former Longview Community Theatre building at 811 E. Methvin St.
The building had been vacant and deteriorating for years, as Longview Community Theater no longer exists. (It is not the same organization as Theatre Longview, which is active and staging productions.) The building was more recently heavily damaged in a fire.
Red Lion Demolition completed the demolition.
Holiday gas prices
With Labor Day a little more than a week way, Longview-area gas prices are up a couple of cents compared with a year ago, but still below the record set more than a year ago.
Longview-area gas prices closed that week out at an average of $3.482 per gallon of unleaded, compared with $3.512 a week ago, $3.466 a year ago and the record of $4.724 set June 14, 2022.
The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.44 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, 2 cents more than a year ago, AAA reported.
"Retail gas price averages declined in 25 out of the 27 largest metropolitan areas spanning the state of Texas this week," AAA said in a statement. "The downward trajectory in gas prices can be attributed in part to the recent dip in the price of crude oil, the primary component in gasoline production.
"Specifically, West Texas Intermediate crude has experienced a decline of approximately $3 per barrel in comparison to the preceding week. Should this trend persist, it could spell favorable news for individuals embarking on road trips during the upcoming Labor Day weekend."
Hurricane season could affect prices at the pump.
"Gas price averages are down week-to-week in most Texas cities," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesman. "Labor Day is around the corner and more people are expected to travel compared to last year. AAA Travel bookings are 4 percent higher compared to Labor Day 2022. If there’s a large bump in demand, that could cause price fluctuations at the pump as the holiday weekend nears."
Battalion chief, wife start business
Jeff and Lorie Walling are opening their first Lawn Doctor in January in their hometown of Texarkana.
Walling is a battalion chief with the Longview Fire Department, and Lorie Walling is a branch investment vice president for Regions Bank covering Texas, Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Missouri.
They are responsible for the Texarkana-Magnolia- Idabel territory, which will span three states: Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.