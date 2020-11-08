Diagnostic Clinic of Longview has staked its spot on the ever-growing East Hawkins Parkway extension, with a posted sign that states “Future Home of Diagnostic Clinic of Longview Main Campus.”
Established in 1975, Diagnostic Clinic describes itself as “a multi-specialty physician group practice that includes 18 locations, more than 90 physicians, and 30 mid-level providers.” Diagnostic Clinic focuses on primary care, but also includes 16 medical sub-specialties. The Longview Economic Development Corp.’s website lists the practice among the city’s top 20 employers, with about 400 employees, and the third-largest medical employer behind Christus Good Shepherd Health System and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview is headquartered on the Longview Regional Medical Center campus at Fourth Street and Hollybrook Drive and has long had a close business relationship with the hospital, but physicians associated with Diagnostic Clinic generally practice at both.
Diagnostic Clinic and Longview Regional officials did respond to requests for information about the planned move. The relocation would put DCOL’s headquarters in an area that has become a hub for a variety of senior housing in Longview, including independent and assisted living and facilities that provide higher levels of care.
Brian & Scott’s growing
Fans of longtime summer favorite Brian & Scott’s Snowballs in Longview have a lot to look forward to in 2021, with the business planning a short move and expansion that will add coffee, tea and hot chocolate to a year-round menu.
Brian and Scott’s has been around for some 30 years, said owner Jo Lynn Crane, and was named for the original owners’ sons. She purchased the business at 112 Johnson St., in the parking lot of Chaparral Plaza shopping center off Judson Road, in June 2017.
“This was a leap of faith for me to do this,” Crane said this past week when she and Dawnelle Priddy, owner of Priddy Design & Construction, sat down to discuss the project. Priddy was hired to oversee design and construction of the new building. The current building is an approximately 100-square-foot concrete block structure. The new building will be a 600-square-foot “New England style craftsman” building, Priddy said, located in the same parking lot but in the area in front of Cook’s Lighting at 118 Johnston St.
“It’s going to be the most unique building in that area,” Priddy said.
Crane had worked in the health care field, as a dental hygienist and later as a medical office administrator, for almost 40 years before purchasing Brian & Scott’s.
“I bought it for my grandson” and after the death of her husband five years ago, Crane said. She wanted to do something to prepare for now 6-year-old Preston’s future, she said.
The existing location is a leased building that gets “so busy,” but there’s only room for one snowcone machine, Crane said. The business is a family affair, with assistance provided by Preston’s parents, daughter and son-in-law Sarah and Chad Jackson — who works in food service management himself.
“We just decided we need to expand,”Crane said.
The new building will feature two drive-thru windows as well as a walk-up window and patio with some seating. Traditional New Orleans style snowcones will be offered year-round, along with cold and hot tea, hot chocolate and coffee, from a “small, cute” red and white building that will have a red metal roof and feature vintage red lighting outdoors, Crane said.
Priddy said she and Crane hope groundbreaking is in January, and a grand opening will be planned once it’s complete.
New food truck at Heritage
Gino’s Tacos, one of Longview’s newest mobile food trucks, is serving up what owner Gino Guzman said are tacos with a different flavor thanks to his mesquite, charcoal grilling method for his ribeye, fajita beef, chicken and al pastor — marinated pork — tacos. His menu includes quesadillas on homemade tortillas and red and green salsas made fresh daily.
The truck opened for business Halloween weekend at Heritage Wine & Spirits, at 2000 N. Eastman Road, and will operate there from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Guzman plans to eventually expand to Thursday-Sunday.
“I’ve been cooking for my friends since three years ago,” Guzman said, adding he loves to cook and started thinking about opening a taco truck. He said he also is chief financial officer of Force EMS and co-owner of The Body Shop Infusion Therapy.
“It’s been popular. I had a lot of business (the first weekend),” Guzman said.