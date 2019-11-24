Divine Catering & Restaurant is closing the restaurant it opened this past November within the Scotties 2.0 convenience store at 1188 E. Hawkins Parkway in North Longview, with plans to focus more on catering.
Krupal Patel of the family-owned convenience store said he and Ronnie Esposito plan to open Scotties Bistro on Dec. 2, two days after Kevin Hawkins’ Divine Catering closing date.
Hawkins, who founded the soul-styled Divine Catering in December 2009, said via social media the catering business “has taken a life of its own.”
He continued, “I never thought when starting this journey that I’d be doing contract work 15 hours away or festivals throughout the state of Texas ... “
Hawkins set up shop in Scotties 2.0 about a year and a half after the convenience store opened. He moved there after closing a Divine Catering in Diana.
Patel said Scotties Bistro will be open for breakfast and a limited lunch.
Stage to convert ET stores
Houston-based Stage Stores Inc., which operates Stage stores in Longview, Kilgore, Marshall and Gilmer, said it plans to convert its remaining department stores beginning in February.
It expects to operate about 700 predominantly small-market Gordmans off-price stores by the third quarter of fiscal 2020. A limited number of stores may continue to operate under their existing department store nameplates until lease terms end.
Stage bought 48 stores and a distribution center from Gordmans in March 2017 after Gordmans filed for bankruptcy and decided to liquidate.
The company also plans to close about 40 stores during fiscal 2020. Stage closed its department store at 1207 E. Marshall Ave., near Super 1 Foods, in April.
Stage recently sent mailers announcing Tuesday will be its final Black Friday sale. Retailers typically conduct Black Friday on the day after Thanksgiving Day.
Area Stage stores are located in the Longview Mall, at 1011 U.S. 271 N. in Gilmer, at Midtown Plaza in Kilgore off Kilgore Street and at the Marshall Shopping Center at 1300 E. Pinecrest Drive.
Gladewater dress shop opens
Ana Johnson said she opened Beautiful Tribe clothing store at 211 E. Pacific Ave. in Gladewater because the city has not had a dress shop for women for about 30 years.
Johnson, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, who has been a Gladewater resident for three years, conducted a grand opening Saturday.
She said she chose Beautiful Tribe as her shop’s name “because it is for all women. It is all about uplifting women.”
She said she carries a range of sizes from small to 3XL. She uses words such as “chic” and “contemporary” to describe her selection.
“I always have new inventory,” Johnson said. “They are boutique pieces, which means they are one of a kind. And they are unique. They really stand out.”
Johnson, who previously worked four years in retail, said she loves customer service and working with people.
“I love to see women smile, helping them feel confident,” Johnson said.
Beautiful Tribe is open by appointment on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Visit tribebeautiful.com for more information.
leo + luna moves
The leo + luna salon owned by Summer Scott has moved from 154 Beechwood Drive to 1415 McCann Road so it can occupy more space, Scott’s assistant, Savannah McFadden, said.
McFadden said the new location contains about 1,000 square feet.
“We are a full salon and we are a (clothing) boutique as well,” McFadden said. Salon services include hair, makeup and hair extensions.
leo + luna is open Tuesday through Saturday by appointment.
Visit leoandluna.net for more information.
New chicken restaurant
Buster’s Fried Chicken and Funnel Cakes has set up shop at 510 N. Spur 63, Suite 101, next to Michael Liquor.