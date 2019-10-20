Sierra Blue LLC, a Longview-based company that owns rental properties in the city, is the new owner of the former Johnny Cace’s Seafood & Steakhouse property on East Marshall Avenue.
A Texas deed of trust filed at the Gregg County Clerk’s Office names Dr. Christopher Ihionkhan as managing member of Sierra Blue.
Ihionkhan, clinic director and a pediatrician at Anchor Health Center PA and medical director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview, did not return calls from the News-Journal this past week.
Cathy Cace, widow of Gerard Cace, the longtime proprietor of the iconic restaurant named for Gerard’s father, confirmed two weeks ago that the property at 1501 E. Marshall Ave. had been sold. She declined to identify the buyer.
Cace, who now owns and operates The Cace Kitchen takeout and catering business on North High Street with daughter Chelsea, had been trying to sell the property since the restaurant closed in March 2015. Johnny Cace opened the restaurant downtown in 1949.
Sierra Blue, the new owner, had not applied for any permits for renovation or other work at the property as of Thursday, according to Vance Wyly, office manager of the Longview Development Services Department.
Sierra Blue LLC also owns the Cedar Ridge at Fairmont apartment complex at 1448 W. Fairmont St. and seven duplexes from 1415 to 1427 H.G. Mosley Parkway, according to the Gregg County Appraisal District.
The apartment complex has an appraised value of $845,230 while five of the duplexes are valued at $180,500 and the two others have appraised values of $145,700, according to online data from the appraisal district.
Signs at the apartment complex and duplexes indicate they are managed by Reliable Management of Longview.
Men’s Best to open in city
Dallas-based Men’s Best Primary Care is opening its first location in Longview, a medical office set to open Wednesday at 3080 N. Eastman Road.
“We are excited to bring Men’s Best Primary Care to Longview and help men optimize their potential to lead a healthy lifestyle,” company President Christopher Blann said in a statement.
Men’s Best will handle common medical needs such as annual physicals and treatments for flu, along with preventive care for high-blood pressure and other conditions. Staffing will consist of two physician assistants, four medical assistants, a clinic director and two receptionists.
Men’s Best has plans for rapid expansion, with clinic openings set this fall in Tyler and Lubbock, and later in Amarillo, Beaumont and Corpus Christi.
Longview clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Visit mensbestprimarycare.com for more information.
White Oak coffee cafe
Mike and Ashley Reis have opened Hard Bean Coffee Cafe at 202 W. U.S. 80, Suite 102, in White Oak.
Mike Reis, who grew up in Newburgh, New York, said owning a restaurant “has always been my passion.” He added he previously owned a Quiznos Sub Sandwich Restaurant franchise for eight years.
But by being independent, Reis said, “We are kind of free to do what we want to do and change what we want to change.”
Hard Bean Coffee serves sandwiches, soups, salads, smoothies, unblended coffee drinks and soft drinks. It has seating for 60 people, including an outdoor patio and a meeting room that may be used for Bible studies, business meetings and other purposes.
Reis said he and his wife also plan to expand to other locations.
Hard Bean Coffee Cafe is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
Visit hardbeancoffeecafe.com for more information.
Crunch Fitness to open
Crunch Fitness Longview said on Facebook it plans to conduct a pre-sale kickoff party in December at 2509 Judson Road.
Undefeated Tribe Franchise Group, which also owns Crunch gyms in Waco and Killeen, will open and operate the gym in a 35,000-square-foot building that will undergo renovation.