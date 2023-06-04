The owners of Roma's Italian Kitchen in downtown Longview have purchased a building next door to the restaurant, with plans to turn it into a "fine dining steakhouse."
The former travel agency building at 100 E. Tyler St. previously was owned by the Monsour family. The building had encountered some structural issues that have caused the sidewalk at the corner of Tyler and Center streets to be blocked off, and the city had been monitoring the location while the owners considered repairs to the building.
The Marevci family purchased the building in May, according to records in the Gregg County Clerk's office.
Brothers Ardian Marevci and Alban Marevci opened Roma's in 2019 in the space previously occupied by Tyler Street Bistro. They also have three Italian restaurants in Louisiana and one opening soon in Nacogdoches.
Their new restaurant concept does not yet have a name, but Ardian Marevci said it will be a high-end restaurant that is by reservation only and open Tuesday-Saturday.
"We are dealing with engineers, contractors and we are trying to get things done as fast as possibly can be done," he said, and the safety of the community is important to the family, "because we work for the community."
"We have our own other restaurant next to it," and they want to get work completed on the building as soon as possible.
The new steakhouse will be "a little different than what we have around here," Marevci said. He anticipates the restaurant will seat 80 to 100 people.
"We don't have a timeline,' he said, but engineers and architects are working on safety issues with the building. He anticipates the new restaurant opening in 2024.
"A lot of work needs to be done," he said.
The family chose to bring its new restaurant here because "we chose Longview as the place to live and raise our kids, and we love the community," he said.
They are excited about the plans, he added.
"It's about time for things to change, to get more options for the community, and we also have plans for the future to build something else," Marevci said.
The Marevci family also owns the building where the Pig Trail Inn and other businesses previously were located at Center and Cotton streets. The building was heavily damaged by a fire in January 2020.
The family is working on its plans for that property, but it will start with demolishing the entire building. No timeline has been set, he said.
Music & Arts opens
Music & Arts, a national chain of music stores, opened Friday in Longview, with grand opening activities set 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 3.
The store is in the Longview Towne Crossing shopping Center, at 3092 N. Eastman Road, Suite 104. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
"We have a presence all over Texas, a large presence in Dallas," with 14 stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said Andy Downing, regional sales director for the Southwest and Gulf regions for Music & Arts.
The company also has attended the Texas Music Educators Association annual conference for 20 years. At those event, music educators in attendance there have asked about the company opening in this area. Also, Downing said, the company has had a school services representative working in East Texas for the past year.
"That was our litmus test —if it would make sense for us to open here," Downing said. "Our rep was really successful, and got a bunch of educators in this area to be really supportive of what we offer."
"We wouldn't have come here if there wasn't truly a demand," he added.
The store offers instrument purchases and rentals, along with accessories, music and a variety of music lessons. Instrument repairs also are available, with the store working in cooperation with a business in Tyler for instrument repairs.
Jen Bishop is store manager, with four other people also working in the store, but that doesn't include the teaching staff. Music & Arts already has some teachers hired but ultimately will need to close to 20 "qualified instructors with experience in teaching" and is hiring, Downing said.
Caryle Jones is district sales manager.
"We have the most amazing staff," she said. "We feel like we got the cream of the crop."