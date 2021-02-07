The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill is targeting a March 10 opening at 115 E. Tyler St., next door to Judd’s Downtown.
Russell McDaniel said he and his business partners — Rick Manes, Kevin Manes and Brent Hodges — saw an opening for this kind of restaurant considering the recent closing of such restaurants as Dudley’s Cajun Cafe, and, about six years ago, Johnny Cace’s. He said there are just a couple of places now that serve oysters in Longview. McDaniel operates a number of other businesses and has previously operated a variety of restaurants around East Texas.
The menu will feature oysters on the half shell, grilled and fried oysters, Oysters Rockefeller and other oyster dishes. The menu also will include other dishes, including a McDaniel favorite — fried bologna sliders on cornbread.
The Blue Pearl Oyster Bar & Grill initially will serve beer and wine until it receives its full liquor license from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, McDaniel said.
Hours aren’t yet set, but McDaniel said the eatery will switch to a more bar-like atmosphere in the evening, with live music and karaoke one night a week.
He and his business partners want people to experience downtown — to spend time there visiting the various businesses that offer a variety of experiences and services. Downtown Longview now features a book store, ax throwing, ice cream, beer, coffee, restaurants and retail stores.
Independent clinic to open
Dr. Nicholas Trung Nguyen will begin accepting patients at his new, independent internal medicine clinic March 1.
Longview Internal Medicine, at 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 472, will accept most major insurance plans and Medicare, he said. Hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Nguyen previously worked at what is now Christus Good Shepherd, and he operates Ageless Medical Clinic, at 103 W. Loop 281, Suite 205.
Sparklight work progresses
A company working to build a fiber optic internet network to serve Longview with residential speeds of up to 1 gigabyte says it has connected its first customers.
Sparklight, which is part of the Cable One company, reported service is now available to about 800 residential and business customers in Longview.
The company said in a statement that it will offer internet speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 1 gig for residential customers and 100 Mbps up to 5 gigs for business customers.
“Construction is continuing on a state-of-the-art Passive Optical Network (PON) throughout Longview, and services are expected to become available in a phased, neighborhood-by-neighborhood basis throughout the remainder of the year. The company’s all-fiber network will ultimately connect more than 31,000 Longview residential and business customers by year-end,” the company reported.
New ordering option
McAlister’s Deli has announced a new method for customers to order in the restaurant known as “tableside” ordering.
Customers may enter the restaurant at 2804 Judson Road, take a seat and order at their table using the McAlistser’s Deli app.
McAlister’s says there are several benefits, including shorter wait times by skipping the line, contactless payment and relaxed ordering.