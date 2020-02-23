Downtown’s Alibi Eatery & Barcadia has closed after being in business for about 10 months.
Sean Swanson operated the establishment at 115 E. Tyler St. with his sister, Kasee Pringle-Kannard, and referred comment to her. She could not be reached last week.
Josh Prekker, a tattoo artist a few doors away at Skin Deep Studio Tattoos, said he was sorry to see Alibi close.
“It brought a lot of people downtown, just kind of something nice to have in the neighborhood,” he said.
Swanson and Pringle-Kannard opened under the name Alibi Eatery & Craft Bar in April 2019 in the building previously occupied by Bon Temps Sports Bar & Grill. Swanson said at the time that he hoped Alibi would draw young professionals and attorneys, and the name “Alibi” was chosen because it fit in with being close to the courthouse.
In October, the business added a pool hall and arcade in the space next door, which was previously occupied by Osaka Sushi Bar & Grill, and renamed the combined business Alibi Eatery & Barcadia.
Japanese restaurant opens
Kumori Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar has opened in a building at 105 Ruthlyn Drive that previously housed DoshiRock Sushi, Teriyaki and Wok.
Manager Lisa Vega said the owner of the building approached her about opening a new restaurant at the location, which was long the home of Fritz’s Restaurant before DoshiRock opened. Vega said Kumori is not affiliated with any of the nine Kumori restaurants that operate elsewhere in Texas.
“We decided to jump for it, do something different,” she said.
Vega said she has 15 years of experience in the restaurant business, most recently at Matsu Steakhouse, which closed a few weeks ago.
She described the cuisine at Kumori as “more Japanese Korean, and we have quite an extensive menu for sushi as well.”
Kumori has seating for 60 to 70 patrons. It is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Saturday and dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Evergreen Coffee to open
Seajin Kim, who has worked in the restaurant field for about 10 years, said he plans to open Evergreen Coffee by the end of this week at 1111 Evergreen Drive off Gilmer Road.
Kim said Evergreen Coffee will serve coffee drinks, including espresso, lattes and frappes as well as desserts.
It also will have a machine that freezes cream that comes in a variety of flavors.
“It is kind of like a snow cone,” Kim said. “It has a real fine creamy texture.”
Kim said his sister-in-law, Shinyoung Park, will manage Evergreen Coffee.
The store will have about 10 tables for patrons and offer WiFi access, Kim said.
He said he expects business hours to be 7 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. daily.
Sam’s Southern Eatery
Sam’s Southern Eatery has moved to 1023 E. Marshall Ave. from 1021 McCann Road.
Owner Imed Zorgati said the new location has more space and more traffic. The new location can seat more than 100 patrons, while the McCann Road site could seat about 70.
It has the same menu, including shrimp, hamburgers, catfish and po’boys.
Zorgati and a former business partner opened Sam’s Southern Eatery on McCann Road in August 2017.
Sam’s opened its first location in 2008 in Shreveport and has grown to more than 50 locations in nine Southern states with more than 750 employees, according to its marketing materials.
The Sam’s in Longview is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Visit samsoutherneatery.com for more information.
Braid Bar grand opening
The Braid Bar at 414 E. Loop 281, Suite 23, will conduct a grand opening during business hours from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2, owner Patricia McCoy said.
McCoy said the salon will give away gift bags and serve refreshments and cookies.