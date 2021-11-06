Dudley and Sheryl Lang are adding a new way for customers to enjoy their Dudley's Grab & Geaux Cajun food.
The signature Longview restaurant Dudley's Cajun Cafe operated in Longview for 28 years before closing amid the difficulties of the pandemic in December 2020. Restrictions on how restaurants could operate meant the restaurant wasn't making a profit, said Dudley Lang.
He closed and "thought about it.' His original restaurant wasn't really set up for the to-go service that was needed to be successful during the early months of the pandemic.
"Sometimes, you know, when you've got problems, sometimes you’ve just got to get away from it for minute and think about it for a while," he said.
He owned another building next door to the closed sit-down restaurant, at 1609 E. Marshall Ave., and he realized he could set up a to-go restaurant at that location.
Now, he's started construction on a covered patio onto the to-go restaurant. He plans to put picnic tables there so people who are picking up their to-go food could choose to eat on the patio. He estimated 20-30 people could sit outside and eat at a time.
Lang also brought back his popular specialty holiday items: turduckens, crawfish cornbread dressing, boneless chicken stuffed with dressing and his famous turkey fried gravy.
He also has a concession trailer he uses as a food truck that is booked with Christmas parties in December.
Starbucks construction begins
Permitting began at the end of October for a Starbucks on Gilmer Road.
When completed, it will be Longview's fourth freestanding Starbucks. A fifth location that won't have indoor seating, but a drive-thru and outdoor seating, is planned for Estes Parkway. A Starbucks also is inside Target.
A building permit issued by the city of Longview says it's to "construct new Starbucks shell only" and lists the construction value at $500,000.
Starbucks developer Noble, RE LLC. is bringing the fourth store to Longview. It will be at 2105 Gilmer Road, near locally owned business the Coffee Mill.
Spa has new owner
Delcine Johnson is preparing for Chapter Two.
Johnson is president and business manager of the engineering and architecture firm Johnson and Pace in Longview, which her husband, Wade Johnson, helped found. While they are not retiring, Delcine said she began thinking about what her next chapter would be after managing the firm for about 20 years. She loves what she does, she said, but realized she wanted to do something different one day.
She's been a longtime customer of Rumours Spalon and learned former owner Debby Williams was looking to step back. She purchased the business in July, with Williams continuing to work there and assist in the transition.
"I wanted a Chapter Two, but I wanted something that was completely different," she said. Johnson continues to manage the engineering firm.
"My goal was really to enjoy myself," she said of her motivation for branching out into a new business.
In recent months Johnson has remodeled the inside of the business. All services have remained the same — including BioTE hormone therapy, hair, nails and aesthetician services, and she plans to add other services in the future. Johnson will host a ribbon cutting later and holiday event in December. Watch for information about "Cocktails and Candy Canes" on Rumours' Facebook page.
She praised the staff members at Rumours for being supportive and guiding her as she learns the business, and said employees at Johnson & Pace have been supportive as well.
"I couldn't ask for a better place to spread my wings," Johnson said of her new venture.
Lynsey Tippitt, who owns Studio L Salon in Longview, recently purchased the building where Rumours is located at 3394 N. U.S. 259. She plans to move her salon into half of the building, while Rumours will occupy the other half. She'll be making renovations to the building as well.
"It was a win-win for both us," Johnson said. "I look for a lot of activity (at the building) when she gets settled."