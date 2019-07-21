Eagle Capital Advisors, which offers securities through Raymond James Financial Services, established new offices at 140 E. Tyler St., Suite 240, in the Glover Crim building in downtown Longview.
“We are excited by the commitment the city of Longview and One Hundred Acres of Heritage have made to the revitalization of downtown Longview, and we look forward to being a part of the growth and transformation of the process,” Managing Partner Bill Rice III said in a statement.
Eagle Capital Advisors was formed Feb. 22 by Rice, Bill Rice II and William Rice IV. The three-generation team has more than 66 years of combined experience in the financial services industry.
“After being at one firm for so long, our decision to move was a surprise to many people,” Bill Rice II said in a statement. “After conducting thorough due diligence and evaluating several firms, it became apparent that there was only one firm where our whole team agreed we would be happy and be able to serve our clients as we wish and as they deserve. And that firm was unquestionably Raymond James.”
Bill Rice IV said Raymond James’ reputation and the support it provides also played a role in the decision.
Visit Eagle Capital Advisors at eaglecapadvisors.com for more information.
New Dollar General
Dollar General opened a store Monday at 4108 N. Judson Road in North Longview and is making plans for a grand opening Saturday.
RMB Construction of New Boston built the 9,100-square-foot store, and now is building another at 1400 S. High St.
On Saturday, Dollar General Corp. conducted a grand opening celebration at its distribution center in the North Business Park of the Longview Economic Development Corp.
Based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Dollar General operates more than 15,000 stores in 44 states, including several in the Longview area.
The new store is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
The Catch closes
The Catch seafood restaurant at 107 N. Kilgore Road in Kilgore is closed for good. When it closed in late May, the business said it was a temporary summer shutdown.
Now, it is the second of the company’s Longview-area restaurants to close this year.
The owners of the Kilgore property, Susie Merritt and her brother, retired orthopedic surgeon Jack Elder Jr., have put up a for-lease sign.
The Catch’s general manager, Manny Callejas, was not available for comment. The restaurant opened in November 2017.
The Catch at 3012 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview closed in February after being in business for a year. The Catch at 3312 N. Fourth St. in Longview remains open.
The Fort Worth-based company still has stores in Tyler, Texarkana and several other Texas cities.
Wild Honey Creamery
Wild Honey Creamery, a push cart that brings ice cream to public events and private parties, has been launched by Beekeeper Macy Bannert and optometrist Sarah Ward.
Bannert and Ward make ice cream at the Cace Kitchen and have nine flavors with a rotating menu, Bannert said. They conducted their ground opening Friday at Oil Horse Brewing Co.
“We just want to bring a new treat to Longview and introduce a new dessert experience,” Bannert said.
Visit wildhoneycreamery.com for more information.
New U-Haul dealer
Ronny and Cheri Sumners, owners of Hometown Storage at 428 Texas 154 E. in Gilmer, are now offering U-Haul products and services.
The Sumners, who have owned Hometown Storage for a year, provide the U-Haul service from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and on call on Sundays.
For more information, visit uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Gilmer-TX-75645/030086