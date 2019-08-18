ENT Associates of East Texas has expanded its ear, nose and throat practice to Longview with an office at 323 E. Hawkins Parkway, Suite F, in the NorthPark Medical Plaza of Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
ENT Associates, which opened in Tyler 32 years ago and has an office in Palestine, decided to expand to the city because “there is a large need in the area,” said Carren Whitt, practice administrator. The Tyler office is at 1136 E. Grande Blvd.
She said the Longview office has two doctors and two audiologists, along with three medical assistants.
The practice performs nasal surgeries, tonsillectomies and tubes for children who have ear infections, Whitt said.
ENT Associates of East Texas is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Visit enttyler.com for more information.
Blink moves, shortens
Blink Eyelash and Eyebrows Studio recently moved from 2302 Gilmer Road to 1314 Alpine Road and shortened its name to Blink Luxury while adding services.
“Now, it is a bigger location,” said Mimi Trinh, who co-owns Blink Luxury with her husband, Tony Vu. “It has become a medical spa and beauty academy.”
Trinh, who opened the business on Gilmer Road three and a half years ago, said she has expanded services beyond nails and hair to include skin care, bridal makeup, eyelash extensions and permanent makeup.
Blink Luxury is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and by appointment.
CBD store in mall
Yusef Batliwala, owner of Your CBD stores in Addison and Fort Worth, has opened a store in the Longview Mall at 3500 McCann Road and said he plans to open more stores throughout East Texas.
Batliwala, who lives in Tyler, said he started in the CBD business in May because he saw it as a good opportunity to help people relax and cope with pain, depression, anxiety and other conditions.
“Basically, they became very popular,” Batliwala said of CBD oils and other products.
He said he also owns 15 Smartphone ER cellphone repair shops throughout Texas and considers himself an entrepreneur.
Your CBD Store sells tinctures, bath oils, pain creams, lip balms, dog biscuits and other CBD products, Batliwala said.
Your CBD Store is open during mall hours: from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Nutrition store opens
Agustina Sanchez opened Experience Southern Nutrition at 103 W. U.S. 80, Suite A, in White Oak in December and has expanded by opening No Probllama Nutrition at 105 E. Loop 281, near Chili’s Grill & Bar.
“I sell complete meal-replacement and sugar-free drinks, all made with Herbal Life products,” Sanchez said. “You can get shaker sets to make your shakes at home.”
Sanchez said she also sells skin-care products and vitamins, along with supplements.
She said her logo consists of a llama with a shake.
“My big plans are for making East Texas happy and healthy and expanding (the business),” Sanchez said.
No Probllama Nutrition is open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
News-Journal job fair
Job seekers will get opportunities to meet with potential employers when the News-Journal conducts a Job Fair & Expo from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive.
The list of employers attending the job fair includes Aaon, the city of Longview, MTC-East Texas Treatment Facility, Longview-Kilgore Cable, Community HealthCore, Vista College, Express Employment, Boss Crane, All Seasons Windows & Doors, Trinity Industries, Manpower and ServPro.
Job seekers are advised to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes. They will opportunities to arrange on-site interviews with potential employers.
For more information, call (903) 232-7206.