The east end of Tyler Street in downtown Longview is starting to see businesses locate in long-vacant buildings.
Monique Williams opened The Exchange Locale and Marketplace at 314 E. Tyler St. about a week ago. She'll also locate her approximately 19-year-old business, GlitterTees, in the building.
The Exchange is between two other businesses that recently located downtown, Team 515 MMA and L&J Garage. Workers also were spotted this week working nearby at 306 E. Tyler St. on what will be the new location of Woolley G's Bike and Fitness. The business currently is on U.S. 259.
Williams said The Exchange Locale was a "happy accident."
She moved to Longview seven years ago with her husband, former NFL linebacker Demorrio Williams. She also relocated her business, GlitterTees, to Longview. GlitterTees is a T-shirt printing company that makes custom apparel and accessories.
The business had outgrown its previous space in Longview, and she said she closed in July 2020 during the pandemic. When she got ready to restart the business, she decided she needed a larger space and turned to local Realtor Frank Chaney. She was just looking for production and warehouse space for GlitterTees.
She wasn't sure about the space when Chaney showed it to her, but couldn't get it out of her mind. She saw how she could create a "location" for people to use for a variety of events, as well as a marketplace that is open for merchants to lease small retail spaces.
"We're very excited. It's something that Longview doesn't have," Williams said, describing it as having a "city vibe," "urban chic" and "a little piece of Atlanta here." Williams is from Atlanta, Georgia.
The Exchange Locale's main atrium is a 2,000-square foot space that is all white, including white concrete floors and a 16-foot-long white-tufted bar with glitter in the countertop and bling that makes the bar sparkle. White tufted bench seats and white cocktail and bar tables are available as part of rentals at the facility.
The Marketplace is 1,800-square-feet with about six spaces of two sizes for lease. That area also is where her T-shirt business will be located.
A prep area for caterers is available, with Williams saying she plans to add a full kitchen later. The building also features a 1,400-square-foot breezeway that runs the length of the building with overhead doors at each end. The overhead door at the back of the building opens to what will soon be the Railway Patio that provides a close-up view of passing trains.
Dollar Tree in Gladewater
Dollar Tree has purchased property to build a store in Gladewater, said Darrell McKnight with Tracey McKnight Real Estate, who handled the transaction.
The 2 acres of land are on U.S. 80 across from McKaig Chevrolet Buick.
McKnight said this will be Gladewater's first Dollar Tree store, and he expects it will be a boost to the city and bring in more tax revenues.
He said the store should be ready in about six months.
Family Dollar renovation
A grand-reopening July 17 will mark the renovation of Family Dollar at 1205 E. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
The store now offers $1.00 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items.
New credit union branch
East Texas Professional Credit Union opened its new Wildwood Branch on Thursday at 2395 H.G. Mosley Parkway in Longview. The new 6,200-square-foot location is a full-service facility with lending and deposit services, lobby and drive-thru teller and ATM services.
Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Drive-thru hours are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.