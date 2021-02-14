Eastman Credit Union is expanding into Hallsville with a 4,000-square-foot branch office planned for 701 W. Main St.
“We are excited to announce that we’ve purchased property in Hallsville for our next full-service branch location,” said Kelly Price, the credit union’s president and CEO. Construction is expected to start immediately.
The branch will offer five drive-thru lanes, two ATMs and safe deposit boxes, in addition to the usual teller and member services.
The credit union has almost 20,000 members in Texas, with about 2,000 of them living in “close proximity” to the new Hallsville branch, the credit union reported.
Eastman Credit Union also expects to open its 34,000-square-foot mortgage lending center this summer. This facility is under construction on Loop 281 near Pine Tree Juinior High School in Longview.
“Opening two branches in 2021 will be very exciting for us and our members. ECU’s Hallsville location will be the second in Harrison County. The opening of this branch will provide members access to branches north, south, east and west of Longview,” Price said.
Anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or owns a business in Gregg and Harrison counties may open an account with Eastman Credit Union.
New ownership
Ginger Malone has purchased Feathered Dreams Boutique and Tanning at 4111 Gilmer Road in Longview.
Malone said she’s been a stay-at-home-mother for 10 years and decided to purchase the store because her children are now in college and high school.
“I’ve always been interested in clothing and design,” she said. “I just thought it would be fun and something different to do.”
She bought the store from Tanya Hickman a couple of weeks ago and has painted and re-organized the store since then. She’s planning to introduce new lines of clothing so the store has more variety when she heads to market in March, Malone said.
The store offers a $39.95 unlimited tanning package, and Malone said she expects to offer spray tanning soon as well. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Thrift store relocates
The Longview Dream Center, a nonprofit organization that provides food, clothing and other assistance to people in need, is moving its thrift store to a new location.
The organization’s entire operation has been at 803 Gilmer Road, where it gives away free food and clothing and runs a thrift store to raise money to support its mission.
“We ran out of space,” said store manager Terry Proctor.
She said people began cleaning out their things after COVID-19’s arrival, and people have been donating food.
“The food has grown. Our clothing ministry has grown, so we’re having to separate the store from the ministry part,” Proctor said.
The thrift store will be named Finders Keepers when it opens at 1514 Fairmont in the next couple of weeks, she said. It will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re just moving so we can expand a little more,” Proctor said.
Tea franchise expanding
Longview eventually will be home to two locations of the tea franchise HTeaO, with the first under construction at 2000 Toler Road, where Church’s Chicken previously was located. The former restaurant was demolished to make way for what will be an approximately 2,200 square-foot store.
Andrew Hawes, vice president of franchise development for HTeaO, said the local franchisee includes Laura Foree and three other people who also own a Sonic franchise.
“One thing that sets us apart is we make and manufacture all our own tea,” Hawes said. Stores brew broadleaf green and black tea. No syrups or artificial sweeteners or flavors are added.
“We have 26 different flavors,” he said, with natural flavoring provided by the actual fruit. Stores sell 14 sweet and 12 unsweet flavors.
The Toler Road location is expected to open early to mid-summer, Hawes said. The location of the second store hasn’t yet been determined.