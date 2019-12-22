Eastman Credit Union is proceeding with plans to build a three-story branch location for banking operations and offices at the site of the former Hometown Buffet restaurant in Longview, according to a city official.
The project manager for the project, Travis Crafton of Johnson & Pace, applied Tuesday for a site plan review by the city of Longview for a 33,442-square-foot building at 2002 W. Loop 281. Vance Wyly, Longview Development Services office manager, said the project is valued at $800,000.
Crafton was unavailable for comment regarding the project.
The News-Journal reported in October the design plans call for a building with a parapet measuring 55 feet and 4 inches high.
Located at the entrance to Pine Tree Junior High School, the former Hometown Buffet exterior underwent remodeling to become a Wei Asian Buffet, but it never opened.
ETCOG picks new contractor
Connecticut-based Career TEAM is the new workforce services contractor for the 14-county region overseen by the East Texas Council of Governments.
The Workforce Solutions East Texas board picked Career Team for a two-year contract with three one-year options after considering six proposals, according to a document from ETCOG. Dynamic Workforce Solutions was the previous contractor and had provided the service since October 2011.
The initial two-year contract is for $13 million with the three option years bringing the total to $32 million, Career TEAM said.
Danielle Simone, chief administrator officer for Career TEAM, moved to Longview from Connecticut to oversee Workforce Solutions East Texas, which maintains an office at 2430 S. High St. and four other locations in its service area.
Career TEAM said its staff at Workforce Solutions will focus on coaching youths and adults “with an emphasis on long-term economic self-sufficiency.”
Visit careerteam.com for more information.
Gift wrapping service opensKat Featherly has opened Wrapped With Featherly Love, a mobile gift-wrap service, and will be based at least through Valentine’s Day at the former Whistle Stop Coffee House at 116 B N. Rusk St., Kilgore. The owner of Whistle Stop, Julia Ponder, died Nov. 25.
Featherly said she will wrap gifts as small as jewelry boxes and as large as leaf blowers and electric fireplaces. The mobile unit will go as far as Marshall, Overton and Harleton.
Referring to gift wrapping, Featherly said, “It is something my grandmother taught me to do at an early age. It is like a passion of mine. ... We gift-wrap for all occasions.”
Featherly said she worked in retail management for 10 years in Boerne and moved to Kilgore to be closer to family. She said her husband, Nathan, and daughters Jewel, 7, and Jocelyn, 11, will help in the business, as will her infant son, Nattie, when he gets older.
She said the goal is to become a full-service party rental business next year. Featherly is planning to use a camper for the mobile business and to make it available for rentals.
A&R North to move by January
Richard Sells, owner of A&R North Diesel Services LLC, is making plans to move the business in Longview from 5908 Old Highway 80 to 1908 Hearne Road by late January.
“I’m just trying to get some odds and ends done,” Sells said. He applied to the city of Longview Dec. 9 for a certificate of occupancy for the new site, according to city data.
Sells, who founded the business 13 years ago in Diana, said a friend, Greg Williams, bought the Hearne Road property and offered to rent it to him. He added it contains more space than his current site.
A&R North Diesel Services does mechanical work, welding and fabrication, and fleet operations constitute most of its customer base, Sells said. He has two full-time employees.
“We do a lot of equipment repair,” he said.
Visit ardiesel.com for more information.