Javier Varga is making plans to open El Rey Mexican Grill in the former Little Mexico restaurant at 1015 E. Marshall Ave.
Varga, who has worked in Mexican restaurants for years and moved here from Shreveport, said he plans to open by the end of the month. The food, he said, will be “completely different” from other area Mexican restaurants.
He said the restaurant will serve mainstays such as fajitas, enchiladas and chimichangas, along with chips and salsa. Drinks for children will be free. El Rey will have daily specials.
Varga urged potential customers to visit and said they will not be disappointed.
“Give us a try, and we are going to make you want to come back,” he said.
He said El Rey Mexican Grill will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Seating capacity will be limited to 60 customers with the COVID-19 restrictions.
For more information, visit El Rey Mexican Grill on Facebook.
Downtown bookstore opens
Laura Nevils, her husband, Chad, and mother, Joanna Burrows, have opened Books & Barrels at 206 N. Center St. next to Lumberjacks Axe Throwing in the Knights of Pythias building.
Laura Nevils said customers may order glasses of wine from Enoch’s Stomp Vineyard & Winery of Harleton and Los Pinos Ranch Vineyard & Winery of Pittsburg while browsing books.
Books & Barrels carries all genres of books with a selection of more than 4,000 titles, Nevils said.
“We have a used (book) section,” she said. “We have had people donate books to us.”
Customers also may order books, Nevils said.
Books & Barrels plans to host book signings, Nevils said. However, she said, “We are in the middle of this (COVID-19) pandemic. We are not trying to do anything too big as yet.”
Because of the pandemic, the owners are allowing no more than 25 people inside the bookstore at the same time, Nevils said.
Books & Barrels is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and will be available for private events, such as book clubs, on Mondays. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Burton’s Family Center opens
Charlotte Faggett, owner of Burton Funeral Home in Jefferson, has opened Burton’s Family Center at 1001 Sapphire St., Suite 100 B, in Longview and plans to maintain an office for the funeral home inside it.
The building will offer an “intimate place for meetings or small business parties,” said her daughter, Adrienne Arthur. She said her mother has been in the funeral home business for about 35 years in Longview.
“We are just in the scheduling phase (for meetings)” for it, Arthur said.
New boutique
Bryan Jaramilo has opened Delilahs Boutique at 1813 S. High St. in a strip center across from Super 1 Foods.
Jaramilo, who named the store for his 9-month-old daughter, said he carries women’s clothing, jewelry, purses and perfumes.
Jaramilo, 19, said he decided to open the boutique after selling merchandise at flea markets for more than four years. He said his goal is to make the business grow and open in other locations.
Delilahs Boutique is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday.
Sign shows name change
A new sign has gone up to show that Surplus Warehouse at 2505 Judson Road next to Crunch Fitness is now named Barton’s Home Outlet.
The new name is a more accurate description for a store that has been at the location for 15 years, manager David Koenig said.
“We are not a true surplus store,” Koenig said. “We order new stuff.”
He said the store carries kitchen cabinets, flooring, doors and windows. Customers include contractors and people who like to do their own work around their homes.
Barton’s is based in Jonesboro, Arkansas, and also has stores in Nacogdoches, Shreveport and Texarkana.
For more information, go to homeoutlet.com.