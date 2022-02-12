Ellie Bee’s specialty boutique and gift shop will celebrate its grand opening at its new location from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24.
Lindsay and Jerry Crenshaw recently moved the store from McCann Road to 1506 Judson Road, after renovating what was previously Longview Eye Associates.
Crenshaw first opened the store in 2010 in downtown Longview.
The boutique’s grand opening will include Bubble Bar, a mobile champagne bar, and Cace Kitchen, representatives of brands carried in the store, along with door prizes, samples and freebies.
The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
New owner
The Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio in Longview Mall is under new ownership, with Jennifer Williamson recently purchasing the store from longtime owner Judy Kennemer.
The store, which also sells boutique clothing and jewelry, is located in the food court area of the mall. Williamson, who also is the registrar at the UT Tyler University Academy in Longview, was a customer of Kennemer’s for about 10 years.
Kennemer had owned the Longview Mall store for about 28 years, but it’s been located in the mall since it opened in 1978.
Williamson plans to continue to cater to her existing customers, but also will make some changes and additions to the boutique side of the store to help attract new customers, with new clothing brands in the store. She also expressed appreciation to Kennemer’s loyal customers for having patience with her as she learns more about operating the business.
Williamson had been exploring buying an unrelated boutique before she discovered the Merle Norman studio was for sale. Then, she just happened to see an email this past summer from Kennemer, telling her customers she was preparing to retire and the store was for sale. It was the second such email Kennemer had sent out — she had already been trying to sell it for a while — but Williamson said she hadn’t seen the first one. She began the process of purchasing the store in August.
“It just felt like the doors kept opening,” she said, adding she’s “super excited” about her new venture. The mother and grandmother said she likes to stay busy.
“I feel like the time is right for something new,” she said.
Real estate market update
Home prices in the Longview market continue to increase compared with a year earlier. The median home price for sales made in January was $216,000, up 5.9% compared with a year ago, according to information provided by the Longview Area Association of Realtors.
The market remains tight, though, with the number of listings dropping almost 30 percent to 117 in January. Closed sales dropped 1.5% to 65 for the month, with 1.4 months of inventory available. That’s down from 2 months a year ago. Homes were on the market an average of 74 days for sales made in January, the association reported, which is 21 fewer days than in January 2021.