Dallas-area entrepreneur Shenequa Miller has opened SCM Integrity First Cos. real estate office at 115 W. Tyler St. in downtown Gilmer to promote home sales in her new subdivision.
Miller said she has had one home built so far in the 32-lot subdivision near Adney Park but will hold off on building more until the first house is sold. She hired Jack Jones of Gilmer to build the first home and Phil Laden of Richardson to design homes.
The homes will have three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and one-car garages, and sell in the $155,000 to $160,000 range. Miller’s daughter, Jasmine Hunter, is serving as the real estate consultant.
Miller said the idea for the subdivision came to her in a dream months ago to revive the neighborhood where her father, the late James Charles Easley, lived for 22 years. She grew up in Gilmer, graduated from high school in 1990 and went away to college to study to become a professor.
“I want to see this project through,” Miller said. “I’m in it for the long haul.”
Visit scmintegirtyfirst.org for more information.
Rents declining
Rents in Longview declined by 0.1% in December and are down 0.2% from a year ago, Apartment List reported.
The San Francisco-based firm said median rents in Longview in December stood at $772 per month for a one-bedroom apartment unit and $939 for a two-bedroom unit.
Rent growth in Longview lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 1.4%, according to Apartment List’s survey.
Rents have increased in all of the 10 largest cities in Texas in which Apartment List has data.
Plano is the most expensive of all major cities, with a median rent for a two-bedroom unit going for $1,472 per month. Plano, Dallas and Arlington experienced rent increases above the statewide average: 2.5% for Plano and 2.2% for the two other cities.
Swanner’s closes
Swanner’s Hamburgers at 620 W. Tyler St. in Gilmer, closed recently, according to the Gilmer Chamber of Commerce.
Paul Johnson bought the restaurant from Brent Swanner in August 2018 and conducted a re-grand opening this past July.
Swanner’s Facebook page has been removed and Johnson could not be reached for comment.
New Farmers office
Diana Dominguez, who has worked in the insurance field for five years, opened a Farmers Insurance office in December at 4905 Estes Parkway, Unit A, and plans a ribbon cutting Friday and open house Saturday.
Dominguez said the Longview Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday, adding she plans to serve finger foods.
If the weather allows, Dominguez said she will have an open house featuring door prizes, a bounce house and mobile disc jockey from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Dominguez said she opened an agency that serves South Longview and the Lakeport area with a variety of insurance needs. They include auto, home, life, renters, business, motorcycle, recreational and umbrella insurance.
She maintains office hours of 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. weekdays.
Visit agents.farmers.com/tx/longview/diana-dominguez for more information.
Shoco moving
Shoco Production LP, an oil exploration and production company, is moving out of a building it has shared with Fortune Resources into a new building next door at 1518 Colony Circle.
Kenneth Shore, president and owner of Shoco, said the new building will be larger at 3,300 square feet. He said the company operates 140 oil wells in East and West Texas and the Gulf Coast.
The company was founded by Shore’s grandfather, C.W. “Bill” Shore, in 1964 in Kilgore, according to information on the companty’s website.
Bill Shore bought several wells from 1964 to 1970, the same year that his son, Ron, quit his job as an engineer in California and moved back to East Texas.
Kenneth Shore, Ron’s youngest son, took over operations in 2003.