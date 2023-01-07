A business that recently opened in the Brookwood Village Shopping Center on McCann Road in Longview is part of the growing esports trend.
PvE Gaming and ESports opened in November at 1426 McCann Road Suite A, but owner Edgar Allen McNeal III said PvE started in 2019 as an esports organization that sponsors professional competitive teams.
He said esports began growing during the COVID-19 shutdown.
"We're continuing to grow. That storefront is the next step for us," McNeal said. The retail store and gaming center helps with recruitment for the teams PvE sponsors and provides a place of community for gamers, he said. PvE has teams competing in League of Legends, TFT, Super Smash Bros., Dragonball Super TCG and Pokemon TCG, for instance.
The retail store features trading cards for games such as Magic: The Gathering; Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, and the store hosts tournaments for the various card games.
Customers also may pay to play on retro game systems such as Super Nintendo, PS3 and PS4, and PvE offers 10 gaming computers, a racing simulator and more. Customers can pay $5 an hour to play or $20 for a day pass. The store also features weekly tournaments on games such as Smash Bros.
Board games in the store are free to play.
McNeal described the age range of customers as "4-40."
"It's still growing," McNeal said of the business. "We're starting to see a lot more families coming in to play...."
The store is a good, safe place for youth, he said, with no bullying or swearing allowed. Parents are not required to remain on site with youth ages 13 and older.
PvE hours are 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and 2 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
For information, visit linktree.com/pvegaming and pveesports.us .
Lunch service returns
Tuscan Pig Italian Kitchen in Longview brought lunch service back this past week.
The restaurant had previously re-opened its dining room after closing it in March 2020 when coronavirus restrictions kicked in.
"Obviously, it hurt," said Rudy Kiapeta, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Miriam.
"It looks like things are starting to normalize," Kiapeta said, including the return of the work force.
The Kiapetas decided it was time to bring lunch service back. Lunch is served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Dinner hours are 5-9p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Trampoline park transitions
Air U trampoline park closed at the end of December, with Gym U gymnastics center next door planning to expand into the facility in the coming months.
Chris McNabb and Lance Hutcheson owned the trampoline park on U.S. 259 in Longview. They also own iClassPro, which designs and offers class management software for various kinds of youth activities, including swimming and gymnastics.
McNabb's son, Colin McNabb, took over operations at Gym U several years ago. Gym U and Air U have been separate businesses.
Gym U will continue offering gymnastics lessons — enrollment is underway — and parties at its location next to Air U on U.S. 259. Colin McNabb said Gym U will expand into what was Air U in March, with plans to use it for a party zone
Accounting merger
Curtis Blakely & Co., an accounting firm with a more than 40-year history in Longview, has merged with Shreveport-based Heard, McElroy & Vestal.
“The opportunity for HMV and Curtis Blakely and Co. to merge came from a long-term relationship which has continued to strengthen over the past year," said Roy Prestwood, managing partner of Heard, McElroy & Vestal, in a prepared statement.
Blake Lackey, president and shareholder of Curtis Blakely & Co, described HMV as a "highly respected firm."
“HMV shares our commitment to providing quality and timely services to clients, and we believe the resources we will gain from this merger will enhance our service offerings," he said in a prepared statement. "HMV also shares our commitment to employees, and we are pleased that our employees will be able to continue to build their careers at HMV."