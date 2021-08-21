The former Arabella Manor Events Center is working toward reopening in September under new ownership and a new name.
Located between Longview and Gilmer, at 11361 Texas 300, the more than 5,000-square foot venue also includes about 3,000 square feet of covered and uncovered porch space, according to Upshur County Appraisal District records.
Ricky and Lynn Evans purchased the property in May from the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Ashly Eans, manager, said the facility will be named Sweet Hills Event Center, offering all the same services provided when it was last operational.
"We're just trying to put our finishing touches on it and fix everything up," Eans said, including waiting for new equipment to be delivered.
FleetPride acquires National Truck Repair
FleetPride, which is headquartered in Irving, has acquired the assets of National Truck Repair in Longview.
Jim Head founded National Truck Repair in 2008, and his son, Justin Head, will remain as service manager. FleetPride will provide parts and service in the Longview market with added support from the FleetPride branch in nearby Kilgore.
"Since 2008, we have created great partnerships with our customers and have built a tremendous team," Jim Head said in a statement. "Being a part of a growing, national heavy duty parts and service company will give our employees and customers more support and capabilities than ever before.
"I am proud of what we have built at National Truck Repair and excited about the future career opportunities for my employees. The acquisition process is a lot of work, and the FleetPride team has been here with us every step of the way. I am also excited to see my son, Justin, carry on the legacy with FleetPride."
"Today, National Truck Repair and FleetPride join together in East Texas; it is a privilege to welcome the new team members to the FleetPride family," said Mike Harris, senior vice president of sales and operations for FleetPride. "Jim and Justin Head have built a strong foundation over the years with talented people, including skilled technicians and support staff committed to an exceptional customer experience. We have many mutual customers in the local market plus national fleets, making National Truck Repair a great fit for FleetPride."
FleetPride has 28 locations in Texas. The Longview site has 16 bays and access from Interstate 20. This will be FleetPride's fourth service center in Texas.
Mexican restaurant opens
Dos Amigos Taco Shop opened this past week with a menu of authentic Mexican food.
Michael Bright and his business partner, Leonel Martinez, own the business at 3080 N. Eastman Road, No. 115, in Longview, where Firenza Pizza and Smashburger previously were located. Martinez's wife, Rubi, developed the recipes the restaurant serves.
The menu includes street and fried tacos; Borracho Burrito; a Texas quesadilla; deep fried chimichanga; and torta, with a choice of meat — bistec, or steak; barbacoa, or Mexican brisket; pollo, or chicken; and al pastor, or pork. Other options include the Machete, an oversized taco; the Volcano Burrito; a taco salad; nachos and options for children. The restaurant also is serving draft beer, bottled domestic and imported beer and wine-based margaritas.
Dos Amigos is open daily 11 a.m.-9 p.m. for dine in and takeout. The restaurant expects to participate in a couple of delivery services after its grand opening at a later date.
Drive-thru coffee planned
A new coffee shop planned for Longview would feature a double drive-thru at 407 W. Loop 281, at the northwest corner of McCann Road and Loop 281.
7 Brew is a Fayetteville, Arkansas-based franchise with 11 locations in Arkansas and Missouri. Its first location opened in 2017 in Rogers, Arkansas. A former bank building at the planned Longview location would be torn down to make room for the approximately 500-square-foot coffee shop, according to information presented Tuesday during a meeting of the Longview Planning and Zoning Commission. The coffee shop would be in the same parking lot as Starbucks.
7Brew would not have a direct driveway, with customers using existing entrances into the shopping center parking lot and drive-thru traffic circling the building. The shop would not offer any dine-in seating but would have a patio.
The commission on Tuesday gave its approval to the specific use permit necessary for the drive-thru, and the issue will now go before the City Council.