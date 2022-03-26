Evergreen Food Factory, a Korean fusion restaurant, is now open at 1402 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
The restaurant opened a couple of weeks ago with temporary hours of 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Its menu is limited for now, with breakfast and lunch, but Seanjin Kim, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Stella Park, expects to announce plans for a grand opening this coming week that will see the hours expand to full dinner service, with an expanded menu that includes lunch specials.
Kim and Park also own Evergreen Coffee and Dessert and Evergreen Tattoo Co. in the Royal Forest North Shopping Center, at Gilmer Road and Evergreen Street in Longview.
Bank expands to Longview
First National Bank of East Texas plans to open a full-service branch in Longview by late May or early June.
The Gilmer-based bank is renovating the building at 1701 W. Loop 281, where a Capital One branch previously was located. The bank also has branches in Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg and Quitman.
"First National Bank of East Texas has many customers that reside and work in both Upshur and Gregg Counties. This location provides FNBETX a much better opportunity to serve our customers and provide the resources our customers need and desire," said Danny Weems, the bank's president and CEO, in a statement.
The 3,000-square-foot building is undergoing a "complete renovation." Material availability will play a "critical role" in the timeline of the branch's opening.
"We all know that can be a challenge," he said. "Should any delays be experienced, we will notify the public."
The new location will employ six people initially, but more people will be added as growth occurs.
"This new addition to our network of branches will offer First National Bank of East Texas current and future customers better access to our online and in-person banking and lending services, as well as our comprehensive suite of products," Weems said.
Hours of operation for the lobby will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; and for the drive-thru, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For information, contact First National Bank of East Texas’ Customer Service Banking Center at 1-844-4MYBANK (1-844-469-2265).
First National Bank of East Texas, which employs 114 people, was founded in 1900.
Big Lots to open in Kilgore
The city of Kilgore has issued a permit to remodel a space for a Big Lots store at 800 N. Kilgore St.
The 39,000-square-foot space in Midtown Plaza will be a combination of the former Stage and Burke's outlet stores.
Big Lots is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio and has more than 1,400 stores across the country. Locations include Longview, Marshall and Tyler. Merchandise includes furniture, housewares, seasonal goods, décor and more.