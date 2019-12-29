Ralph Watkins, his wife Gloria and daughter Laurel have bought the former Methvin St. Antique Mall at 504 E. Methvin St. from John Stone and converted it into The 504 Vintage Marketplace.
People who browse through the 3,000-square-foot building, which dates to 1941, can find items such as sewing machines, jewelry, Persian rugs, issues of Confederate Veteran magazine, old world antiques, a railroad lantern, a whaler’s trunk, Coca-Cola machines, yarn, Christmas ornaments, issues of The New York Times from 1914 and other items.
The 504 contains items from the Watkinses’ collection along with merchandise for sale by vendors or on consignment.
“It’s all a seamless supply of home decorative items,” Watkins said. “All we are interested in doing is meeting the needs of people who want to bring fine things into their homes.”
He said he and his family decided to open The 504 after he retired from a 35-year career in petroleum engineering during which he lived in India, Qatar, Germany, Egypt and Siberia. The family moved to Longview three years ago from Arlington.
Asked what inspired the family to open the business, Watkins cited seeing “a tremendous number of unusual things” while living overseas.
He said Laurel, who earned a degree in animation from the Savannah (Georgia) College of Art, brings her special take on vintage and home decor and a “lifelong love of all things old and interesting.”
Laurel Watkins previously managed a vintage home furnishing and decor store for four years in Savannah.
Her father said the family plans to double the business in size by expanding into adjoining space in the building and opening a large garden to vendors, art fairs and festive events.
For more information, visit The 504 Marketplace on Facebook and Instagram.
Gas and Supply returning
Gas and Supply, an independent welding supply distributor, is making plans to reopen in Longview after leaving about eight years ago, Regional General Manager David Collett said.
Collett, who is based at East Texas headquarters in Mineola, said Gas and Supply bought the former GG Distributing LLC building at 105 Rothrock Drive from the Zhorne Family Limited Partnership.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The 4.65-acre site has an appraised value of $560,840, according to the Gregg County Appraisal District.
“We have a lot of customers in Longview already, and we are delivering that (service) from Tyler,” Collett said.
Collett said Gas and Supply, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and with five existing locations in East Texas, supplies gases and consumables such as welding rods, and is a propane retailer. Customers include the oil and gas industry, artists, sign makers and ranchers.
He said Gas and Supply bought the former Automatic Gas shop about 10 years ago at 2800 S. Green St. but closed it two years later because business was slow.
Gas and Supply is looking forward to returning to Longview, he said.
“We are still getting things ironed out with the city,” Collett said.
Collett said he plans to hire from 10 to 12 employees and will keep business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Visit gasandsupply.com for more information.
Salon reopening after fire
Rachelle Hicks plans Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of a fire that burned down the B Hive Salon at 901 Jefferson St. with a grand reopening of the expanded business.
“We just figured we’d make a bad situation into a good one,” Hicks said.
She said the salon also will house a business her husband, Pierre, will open, Be Liv It. It will offer CBD and wellness membership enrollment, an oxygen bar and infrared sauna.
The grand opening is set for 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and will feature a bounce house, refreshments and appetizers.
B Hive Salon will have business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and after hours by appointment.