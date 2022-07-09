Fewer homes were sold in Longview in the second quarter of this year compared with 2021, but home prices are still increasing.
A report issued Friday by the Longview Area Association of Realtors shows home sales were down 9.3% to 255 in the second quarter. Median prices were up 17.6% to $239,988. Inventory is growing, though, compared with a year ago, with the association’s report showing the inventory of homes for sale had increased 10.4% to 181.
Baseball, softball at mall
D-Bat, a national indoor baseball and softball training facility, is open in Longview.
Jason and Chelsea Cox opened their franchise location in a portion of the former Stage store that has been renovated in the Longview Mall. D-Bat offers an indoor baseball and softball training facility and academy with indoor batting cages and pitching machines, as well as a pro shop that sells bats, shirts, uniforms and other merchandise.
Jason Cox said he grew up in in the area, playing baseball as a child and in college. He and his wife, Chelsea, moved to Longview from Mount Pleasant in 2018, with the intent of opening their franchise D-Bat location. It look longer than expected, he said, with the new D-Bat location opening June 20.
“We feel like it’s going pretty good,” Jason Cox said, adding that memberships are growing and more people are signing up for lessons with D-Bat instructors. While Cox said memberships offer more benefits, walk-ins also are welcome.
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Jocelyn’s opens
Jocelyn’s Mexican Grill, which originally was on Pine Tree Road, opened recently in its new location in the former Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill at 1000 Wal St.
Felipa Murillo owns Jocelyn’s with her family — husband Antolin Flores, daughter Shirly Jocylene and son Pedro Seguara.
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.
New gas station
Murphy USA is building an almost 3,000-square-foot gas station at 813 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview.
A gas station previously located there was demolished. A building permit application to the city of Longview lists the new station’s construction value at $1.031 million.
Kilgore yoga
The Bliss House, a yoga studio, will open soon at 203 E. Main St. in downtown Kilgore.
Owner Bryanah Capps said she is planning to open in late July or early August.
The studio will offer variety of yoga styles.
Free tea
McAlister Deli’s popular “Free Tea Day” returns July 21.
Customers can get a free, 32-ounce glass of sweet tea, unsweet tea, tea/lemonade, half sweet/half unsweet and teas with flavored shots.
For more details, visit mcalistersdeli.com .