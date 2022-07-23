A new store offering low-cost merchandise is now open in Longview Towne Crossing, at 3096 N. Eastman Road, Suite 104.
Five Below describes itself as a “leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond.”
Much of the merchandise costs less than $5. The local store manager said it does not yet have a “beyond section” with additional merchandise priced at more than $5.
“We know life is way better when you’re free to ‘let go & have fun’ in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say ‘YES!’ to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now,” information on the company website says.
Five Below was founded in 2002 in Philadelphia and has more than 1,100 stores today.
Hours are 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Bank expands to Longview
First National Bank of East Texas opened this month in Longview.
The bank, which is headquartered in Gilmer, opened its new branch at 1609 W. Loop 281, in front of the Northwest Village Shopping Center and just across Village Drive from Stanton Optical.
“We look forward to serving the personal and business banking needs of our new Longview customers and are committed to earning their trust.” said Danny Weems, president and CEO of First National Bank of East Texas. “We are also excited to offer added convenience for our many existing customers across East Texas with the new location.”
Lobby hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Drive-up hours will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.- noon Saturday. The branch will also have an ATM available 24/7 year-round.
The new Longview bank branch joins First National Bank’s network of locations throughout East Texas, including Big Sandy, Diana, Emory, Gilmer, Lake Fork, Mineola, Mount Vernon, Ore City, Pittsburg and Quitman.
First National Bank of East Texas was founded in 1900.
New cake shop
Jodi Bell’s custom cake business has moved out of her home kitchen and into a new location at 807 N. High St. in Longview.
Bell started Sweet Creations by Jodi about 11 years ago, making her custom cakes out of her home kitchen.
“I was so busy that I had not been able to keep up with the amount of orders for nine years,” Bell said, and she was making 30 to 40 specialty cakes each weekend.
Bell’s talents didn’t develop in formal culinary school, but she’s always worked in the food service industry, mostly in the Longview area. When she moved to Colorado for seven years, she managed a “high-end specialty catering company” where she worked with some “amazing,” well-known chefs. They taught her a lot, she said.
Later, she was living in Marshall when she got custody of her grandson. That’s when she first started “playing around with cakes.”
“It just took off and took on a life of its own,” Bell said, but having a standing business location was always a dream of hers.
She’ll continue to offer her custom cakes at her new location on High Street, but she’s adding to her offerings as well. Her bakery cases will be full every day with ready-to-go cakes. She’ll also offer boxed lunches and “grazing boxes” filled, for example, with deli meats, cheese, specialty cheese spread, fruits and vegetables and pickled vegetables.
Bell also will offer catering from her new location.
And Bell isn’t alone in her kitchen anymore. She already has five people working with her, and she expects to eventually have six to 10 employees.
Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co. marked its soft opening this past week and will be fully stocked next week. Hours are 9 a.m.-7p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Dragon’s Nest moves
The Dragon’s Nest celebrated opening in its new location earlier this month, at 302 E. Main St. in downtown Kilgore.
The store, which is similar to Three Suns Unlimited on Gilmer Road in Longview, features comic books, cards such as Pokemon, board games and role playing games, and areas for gaming and events.
Hours are noon-9 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2-10 pm. Sunday.