The former Bar-K Ranch store on U.S. 259 is under new ownership with a new name.
Longview residents Cody and Brittani Milford purchased the gas station and convenience store business from Miles Darby and a gas station with a Whataburger and convenience store on U.S. 271 in Tyler from longtime East Texas convenience store operator Kyle Adams. The couple changed the names of both stores to Spindletop Market. Milford had previously worked for Adams, who has sold his convenience stores. Milford said that made his transition into owner easy.
"It was like naming a child," Cody Milford said, laughing about he and his wife coming up with the stores' new names. The name is a reference to the Spindletop oilfield discovered in the Beaumont area in 1901. They are leasing the buildings from the previous owners of the businesses.
Milford plans to update the store in Longview in the future, and the signage will be changed as well.
The former Bar-K store offers a deli with "some really good hamburgers," Milford said. He also plans to add weekly specials.
Hand-dipped Blue Bell ice cream also is sold at Spindletop in Longview.
"There are some things that we have that not everyone around here offers," Milford said.
The store is open 6 to 10 a.m.
New food truck
The eggrolls that will be offered in a new Longview food truck are an answer to how to enjoy gourmet food without having to use utensils or finding a place to sit.
Nathan and Nicole Elliott expect to launch their Twisted Chef food truck in early April at an event that will be held at the Work Smart shared office space, where their office is located in the new development at Loop 281 and U.S. 259, the Crossing at Main and Main. Specific details will be announced later.
"You can have the gourmet flavor like you would have on a full pate, in an eggroll," Nathan Elliott said, explaining that allows people to walk around with their food.
Menu offerings include the Cheezy Wheezy — homemade mac and cheese with smoked bacon; the "Dead Eagle" which is described as "Dallas Cowboys Stomped Eagle" with ribeye and Cheese Wiz; "The Fiesta," a wrapped taco with seasoned ground Angus, roasted red cabbage, pico and cheese; "The German Cajun" with German seasoned pork butt, Cajun Boudin (with Cajun rice), roasted bell peppers and onion; Crispy Twisto's — beer battered onion rings; and pickles fried in a beer batter; a children's menu and dessert rolls.
Twisted Chef is a reference to another one of his interests, working as a professional skydiver tandem master, taking people skydiving at the Gladewater airport. "Twisted" lines are something that can happen while skydiving.
Twisted Chef also is part of a the couple's larger company, Twisted Group, that includes an apparel company they launched three months ago making a variety of uniform clothing and other items. They also will sell their Twisted Lines Apparel out of one side of the truck, including what he said is a popular new line of women's leggings.
New regenerative clinic
QC Kinetix, a regenerative medicine franchise, offers a non-surgical alternative to pain relief at its new location in Longview, at 703 E Marshall Ave, Medical Plaza II, Suite 3007.
Local businessman Robert Rodriguez opened the Longview QC Kinetix clinic in January. Rodriguez also plans to open a second clinic in Tyler.
QC Kinetix reported it uses all-natural biologic protocols to stimulate the body to repair or heal its own damaged tissues and joints. It’s an alternative to surgery, NSAIDs, and pain pills that mask the pain but don’t repair the problem.
QC Kinetix, which is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, describes its business model as a "type of concierge medicine, which continues to grow in popularity. There is no haggling with insurance companies. Patients pay cash and get a very high level of care and service with state-of-the-art treatments. Every patient receives quality time with their medical provider and a customized plan of treatment based on their individual diagnosis and condition."
For more information about QC Kinetix, visit qckinetix.com.