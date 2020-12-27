Britt Davis, who is known for his Britt’s Wine and Dine events that he holds at a variety of locations, has started planning renovation of the former W. W. Elder School outside of Kilgore into a sprawling dining and event center.
“I’m working now with various, different interests, including a museum of African-American history,” he said. “We’ve got some other interest from maybe a cigar bar, working on maybe a bakery. We’re going to have a food court place in there. We’ve got all these different ideas to get inside there. It’s just really exciting.”
The 31,000-square-foot building was built in 1933, he said, with a long history in the Kilgore school system that included serving Black students and later operating as an alternative school. It’s been vacant for years. A group of friends have gathered at the building already to help him start cleaning up the facility.
While there might be broken and missing windows, Davis said the building is mostly solid. Brick and hardwood floors can be found throughout the building, and he has plans for an old auditorium at the school’s entrance.
“It’s got the big stage,” he said, and he hopes to keep some of the original auditorium seating for its historical significance. Then, that part of the building would be used for his dining events, with the stage available for lectures, plays and music.
Other people have expressed interest in locating a cigar bar, bourbon club or brewery at the site, as well as other restaurants, and he hopes to plant a vineyard there as well. Construction of a church for weddings on site also is underway. Davis also said plans have started to donate part of the property to the local fire district and sell some of the land for housing construction.
Davis said the project is probably a year away from completion.
LEDCO office proceeding
The Longview Economic Development Corp. is moving forward with plans for a new office downtown, on land once occupied by the old Longview High School at Whaley and Second streets.
LEDCO President/Chief Executive Officer Wayne Mansfield updated the organization’s board of directors this month on the project. LEDCO leases space from the Longview Chamber of Commerce, but Mansfield said the approximately 2,400-square-feet of space is small and inefficient. LEDCO has hired architect Jeff Potter to design the new “first-class facility,” with plans to build the project by selecting a construction manager at-risk to oversee the work.
“We want to do this with local contractors,” Mansfield said, adding that the timeline calls for contractors to respond to bid documents by Jan. 8. LEDCO officials will then review proposals and make a recommendation to the board.
Mansfield described the new office space as a “25-year building” with room for expansion. It keeps the organization close to other local entities and leaders in downtown Longview.
”It’s helping to develop downtown and that section of downtown,” Mansfield told the LEDCO board of directors.
Retail project extended
LEDCO’s board of directors this month also granted an extension to a project that would see a long-vacant piece of property at the northwest corner of Estes Parkway and Interstate 20 redeveloped, possibly into a gas station and one or two fast food restaurants.
The property once was home to a premier Holiday Inn that was built in 1967, with 190 rooms, a restaurant and bar, a pool and other amenities. A gas station also was located at the corner. The property fell into disrepair, and multiple redevelopment attempts fell through before LEDCO purchased the property in 2013 and reclaimed it for new development.
Earlier this year, LEDCO approved selling the 6.62-acre site to Vaquero Ventures for $1.9 million, which represents LEDCO’s monetary investment in purchasing and preparing the site for redevelopment. However, Mansfield told the board of directors that Vaquero had requested an extension to complete the purchase, through Feb. 21, so that it can finalize details with its main tenants. A first extension had been automatically granted through Dec. 28, and Vaquero is adding $5,000 in earnest money for the additional extension..
Salon opens in Hallsville
Lindsey Stewart’s Rise Salon provides services for men and women at 204 Renaissance Drive in Hallsville
Stewart said she has been a hair dresser for nine years. She decided to open her own business in September and works with two other hair dressers in her salon. The salon serves women and men, with cuts, color, styling, waxing, manicures and pedicures.
Stewart said the business is a “step of faith” for her.
“I prayed about it, and I felt like God was leading me this way,” she said.
Hours are by appointment by calling (903) 660-2060. The salon also can be contacted through Facebook.