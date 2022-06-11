Jaggers, a new fast-casual restaurant concept from Texas Roadhouse, is expected to open in Longview by the end of this year.
The franchisee, the Dallas-based Saxton Group, announced the 3,400-square-foot restaurant would be in the Northloop Plaza at West Loop 281 and Judson Road. It will be the first location for the restaurant in Texas. A company representative said the restaurant would be constructed in the restaurant’s parking lot. A building permit application has not yet been filed with the city of Longview.
The restaurant concept was introduced in 2014, with four locations today in Kentucky and Indiana. Menu items include hand-breaded chicken tenders, double stacked burgers, fresh salads with scratch-made dressings, shoestring fries, tater tots and milkshakes.
“East Texas is home to several of our McAlister’s Deli restaurants and is the perfect market for our first Jaggers location,” Matt Saxton, co-CEO and owner of The Saxton Group, said. “We are beyond thrilled to provide a new offering to the Longview community and look forward to serving new and familiar faces soon.”
The Saxton Group has operated more than 150 restaurants throughout Texas, Oklahoma and the Midwest since it began in 1982. Jaggers will be its fourth dining concept and its second under current operations. Longview is home to The Saxton Group’s first McAlister’s Deli location. It says it’s one of the largest McAlister’s franchisees in the country and is listed by Restaurant Franchise Monitor as a Top 100 Franchisee.
Billiards, senior apartments may proceed
The Longview City Council on Thursday gave its approval to two zoning changes that allow new developments to proceed.
A zoning change at the Park Place Retail Center in northwest Longview makes it possible for an “upscale billiards hall” to locate there.
Longview resident Jeff Goodman has said his proposal to put in a billiards hall there would fill a gap in Longview. He said that before COVID-19, the city had two billiards halls that he considered to be places where competitive pool players went. They both closed, and now people go to Kilgore to play in competitive leagues.
The council also approved a zoning change for 4.827 acres from general retail to planned development, clearing the way for 15 duplex-style buildings, with a total of 30 units, to be built next to the Parkview on Hollybrook senior living facility. Each of the 15 duplexes would have a minimum of 3,500 square feet under roof, a maximum of 2.5 stories and a minimum of two parking spots. Internal sidewalks would tie into the city’s nearby trail system.
Eastman Credit Union opens in Hallsville
Eastman Credit Union and Hallsville leaders marked the opening this past week of the credit union’s newest branch, at 710 W. Main St. in Hallsville.
“We’re excited to open our Hallsville branch and eager to be part of the Hallsville community. Our members and employees are thrilled with the convenience brought by this location,” said Kelly Price, ECU president and CEO, in a statement.
The branch features five drive-thru lanes, two ATMs, tellers working in the branch, member service and consumer lending offices, safe deposit boxes and other services. Membership is open to people who live, work, worship, own a business or attend school in Gregg or Harrison counties.
Based in Kingsport, Tenn., the not-for-profit institution began serving East Texas in 1979. It has five facilities, 90 employees and 25,000 members in this area.