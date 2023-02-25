Frenchy's is now open for drive-thru service at 2338 Mobberly Ave. in Longview. A line of cars developed there Friday at lunchtime despite road construction in the area.
The Houston-area restaurant chain started in 1969 and is known for its fried chicken and "Creole comforts," with a menu that includes a number of chicken meal options to choose from but also Boudin balls, fish and shrimp.
The restaurant is closed Monday-Wednesday. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
The restaurant, which also offers catering, is expected to fully open within a couple of weeks.
Local franchisee is Clint Ingram, who opened the restaurant with his sisters, Metosha Brantley and Serita Ingram.
Tractor Supply remodel
Tractor Supply has completed a store remodel at 1011 Wal St., Suite 300, in Longview.
The store now has a "new, extensive garden center loaded with plants, lawn and garden essentials," the company reported.
"The enhanced store features an improved layout for convenient and accessible shopping as well as a new customer service hub with upgraded digital tools to help customers find what they need. Additionally, customers can now shop from an expanded assortment of apparel, tools, hardware, pet food, animal feed and more," a company statement says.
Marla Ray is local manager.
“At Tractor Supply, we constantly work to improve the customer experience, from product offerings to in-store features. These exciting upgrades have completely transformed our store, making it an even better option for customers shopping for Life Out Here,” Ray said. “We are excited for customers to visit our new space, especially the garden center that offers more products than ever before."
The Longview Tractor Supply store is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
A building permit issued for the work in 2022 listed construction value at $650,000.
Judson Road gas station
Marshall-based East Texas Fuels plans to build a convenience store with a restaurant at 2301 Judson Road, south of Tall Pines Avenue in Longview.
The company is seeking a specific use permit so that the convenience store could have a drive-thru window for the restaurant. The Planning and Zoning Commission gave its OK to the permit Feb. 21, but it must go before the Longview City Council for final approval.
Joe Hart, an engineer and vice president of Johnson and Pace in Longview, told the commission that East Texas Fuels hasn't "landed on a particular brand" for the restaurant and could have a self-branded restaurant or a franchise restaurant inside the convenience store.
KPOT permit
KPOT, a restaurant that will serve Chinese hot pot dishes and Korean barbecue, is on its way toward being able to serve alcoholic beverages on site.
Renovations are underway at the former Luby's building at 2802 Tuttle Blvd. in Longview. On Feb. 21, restaurant owner Andy Lu appeared before Longview's Planning and Zoning Commission before the group gave its support to a special use permit for a private club that would allow the restaurant to serve alcoholic beverages in addition to beer and wine.
The permit must be approved by the City Council and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.
Edible Arrangements on its way
Edible Arrangements, a national franchise, is planning to locate in the same shopping center as Papacita's and Hobby Lobby in Longview.
Building permit information from the city of Longview shows an approximately $250,000 renovation is planned for Suite 105 at 305 W. Loop 281. Red Wing boots previously was located there before it moved to 3052 N. Eastman Road, Suite 104.
Edible Arrangements' website says it offers a variety of fruit baskets and arrangements, chocolate covered strawberries and other desserts.
Additional information was not immediately available.