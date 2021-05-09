Two co-workers and friends plan to open Dos Amigos Taco Shop in the restaurant where Firenza Pizza and Smashburger previously were located, at 3080 N. Eastman Road, No. 115, in Longview.
Michael Bright said he and his business partner, Leonel Martinez, hope to open the restaurant in the middle of July after renovations are complete. The restaurant also is applying for a license to serve alcohol from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Martinez said he and his mother own Maria’s Mexican Restaurant in Kilgore and Tejas Food Mart, which also serves food, on Pine Tree Road in Longview.
Bright is finance director of Classic Toyota in Tyler, and Martinez is finance manager at the dealership. They’re also friends outside of work.
“We decided to branch out and start something ourselves,” Bright said.
The restaurant will feature “casual counter ordering,” similar to a Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, he said.
Martinez and his wife, Rubi, previously worked in the restaurant industry, and she’s behind the recipes the restaurant will serve.
“The food will be a little more authentic,” Bright said.
Tentative restaurant hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. seven days a week.
Asian market expands
Romel Igaya and his wife, Esusana, will soon expand their ability to help their customers learn about Asian food, when they open their second location of Pacific Asian Market in Longview.
The couple and a partner own a similar grocery store in Tyler, and the Igayas have operated Pacific Asian Market at 1432 McCann Road in the Brookwood Village shopping center for three years.
The McCann Road store will remain in operation when they open their second Longview store at 2305 Gilmer Road, where the used book store Bookshelf previously was located. Romel Igaya said it should be open in a couple of months, once renovations are complete.
The Igayas are from The Philippines, and Romel said they love to teach people about Asian food. They don’t have formal classes but enjoy sharing their knowledge with customers.
“We just love to help people,” he said.
Seafood restaurant plannedHook & Reel, a restaurant chain with about 100 locations around the country, is expanding into Longview.
A banner went up at a vacant restaurant building at 3084 N. Eastman Road announcing plans for the restaurant to locate where Cajun Steamer and Fish City Grill previously were located. Hook & Reel’s menu includes oysters, seafood boils and lobster, shrimp, fish and chicken baskets, po’ boys and sliders and seafood pasta. The restaurant also offers a children’s menu.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Apartments change hands
Hallsville’s Stonegate Apartments are under new ownership.
Vanguard Real Estate Advisors, a Dallas-based real estate advisory firm, led the sale of the property for Longview-based Stiles Family Properties to Hallsville Properties, a private investor from California that owns other multifamily properties in East Texas. The sales price was not disclosed.
The 80-unit complex was built between 2013 and 2017. The sale was led by Vanguard representatives Jordan Cortez, Justin Tidwell and Chris Lussier.
New Dollar General opens
A new Dollar General is now open at 9967 Texas 149 just outside of Longview.
The store features household essentials, food, over-the-counter medication, Dollar General’s new home decor line, party items and more.
The store will employ six to 10 people.
Dollar General also will donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school, in conjunction with Kellogg Co., as part of a donation of more than 100,000 books to campuses across the United States.
Schools, libraries and nonprofit groups within 15 miles of the store may apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. For information, visit www.dgliteracy.com.