Gap job fair
Gap Inc., which is building an e-commerce fulfillment and distribution center in Longview, has set a job fair for 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Boulevard in Longview.
Gap's new distribution center is expected to begin operations in August in Longview's North Business Park, off Judson Road at George Richey Road. The 850,000 square foot, $140 million facility is located on 142 acres in the business park. As part of an incentive package agreement with the city, county and Longview Economic Development Corp., Gap will have an average of 255 full-time employees by later this year, ramping up to 500 by the end of 2023 and to 1,222 by 2026.
The full-time, benefits-eligible merchandise handlers jobs offer medical, dental, vision, and life insurance plans, 50% off regular-priced merchandise at Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta, tuition reimbursement, “competitive” paid time off, paid holidays and other benefits.
Job seekers also may apply at gapinc.com .
Loan center opens
A disaster loan outreach center is now open in Gilmer to help home and business owners and others affected by the severe storms and tornado that hit this area on March 21.
The U.S. Small Business Administration's Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened Friday on the third flood of the Upshur County Courthouse, in the old commissioners meeting room, at 100 W. Tyler St. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday through May 26.
"Victims of the severe storms and tornado on March 21, 2022, can visit the location and get in person help to complete the application for a federally backed disaster loan to help cover uninsured losses for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private non-profits," information from the Small Business Administration said.
Affected Texas counties eligible for assistance are Bastrop, Grayson, Houston, Jack, Montague, Nacogdoches, Upshur and Williamson, and the contiguous counties of Anderson, Angelina, Archer, Bell, Burnet, Caldwell, Camp, Cherokee, Clay, Collin, Cooke, Denton, Fannin, Fayette, Gregg, Harrison, Lee, Leon, Madison, Marion, Milam, Morris, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rusk, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Travis, Trinity, Walker, Wise, Wood and Young.
A variety of assistance is available, with an application deadline of July 5 for people seeking loans to help deal with physical damage to homes and businesses and Feb. 5, 2023, for economic injury loans.
Applications can be submitted online at DisasterLoanAssistance.SBA.gov. Additional information is available by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.
7-eleven conversion begins
Slurpees are on their way to Longview again.
Wills Investments Groups, a 7-Eleven franchisee based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, in August bought six East Texas Kyle's Kwik Stops. The purchase included Kyle's Kwik Stop No. 5 where the Nanny Goat's restaurant is located on Judson Road. Wills Investments Group has been in business about 20 years and operates 20 7-Elevens in Texas and Colorado.
Work to convert the Judson Road store to the 7-Eleven brand began recently, with drink machines covered up as changes are made to offer 7-Eleven's signature Slurpees. Fare also will include hot dogs, fresh food offerings and grab-and-go items such as chicken wings, chicken tenders and pizza.
Frank Stofflet, general manager for Wills Investments Group for operations in Colorado and Texas, said grand openings for the converted stores will begin in the next three weeks and take place about every two weeks.
The store on Judson Road is about six or seven weeks from its grand opening. Once the Slurpee equipment is up and running, work will begin on the center of the store's floor and front of the building. The 7-Eleven sign will go up the day before the grand opening, which is expected close to the end of June.
"We’re excited about it," Stofflet said.
Other area locations that will be converted include former Kyle's Kwik Stops on West Loop 281, across from the Lear Sports Complex; on FM 968 and three locations in Canton, Jacksonville and Mount Pleasant.