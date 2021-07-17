The permitting process has begun for what will be Longview’s fourth freestanding Starbucks at 2105 Gilmer Road.
The city of Longview earlier this year granted Noble, RE LLC a specific use permit for a drive-thru window at the site at Gilmer and Toler roads. The city received applications earlier this month for the site plan for the coffee shop and to allow work to prepare the site to begin.
Harry Chapman, who takes care of site planning for Starbucks developer Noble, said his company is in the process of working through the building permit process with the city of Longview.
“We are probably two to three weeks away from a building permit,” he said, with construction bids due July 30. “We’re hoping to be under construction about Aug. 15. We’ll probably turn over the building to Starbucks in December.”
Then, Starbucks typically would take several more months to finish the interior and open. He estimated it would be April before it opens.
Five Below coming to Longview
Five Below is locating in Longview Towne Crossing at Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway, in the same shopping center as Kohl’s.
An application for a sign permit to the city of Longview shows Five Below is moving into Suite 104 at 3096 N. Eastman Road, where Catherine’s previously was located.
Five Below describes itself as a “high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5.”
The Philadelphia-based retailer was founded in 2002 and now has more than 1,000 stores in 38 states, the company reported.
Five Below representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.
Judson Outdoor Power moves
Judson Outdoor Power & ATV is now operating out of a larger location, after moving from Judson Road to 5017 U.S. 259 in Longview.
Husband and wife Ty and Shannon Thompson opened the business in 2014 in a rented facility that had 1,200 square feet. Ty Thompson is an Iraq War veteran who served in the Marines.
They now have about 4,000 square feet.
“We moved into a much bigger space,” Shannon Thompson said, adding that it has more parking, storage and a showroom, which they didn’t have before.
Judson Outdoor Power is a zero-turn mower dealership with five different lines of mowers and several lines of handheld power equipment, including trimmers, blowers and chainsaws. Judson Outdoor Power sells Grasshopper, Bobcast, RedMax, Worldlawn, Greenworks and EFCO products as well as Camp Chef pellet grills and accessories. The store sells fully electric Greenworks UTVs and services all-terrain vehicles.
The Thompsons cater to the commercial industry but also work for homeowners on all makes and models of outdoor equipment, regardless of whether it was purchased at Judson Outdoor Power.
The move has brought “a lot of new business” to Judson Outdoor Power, Shannon Thompson said.
Hours are 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and sometimes on Saturdays.
Dental office renovation
Davis & Hughes Dental recently completed a renovation of its office at 813 Gilmer Road in Longview.
Dr. Bob Davis and Dr. Matt Hughes have been serving East Texas for about 40 years, with services that include general, cosmetic and preventative services.
For information, Call (903) 297- 3777 or visit DavisHughesdental.com.