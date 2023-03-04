The newly dubbed Gym U Kid Center, which includes the recently updated Gym U Party Zone, debuted Friday in Longview.
The Air U trampoline park closed at the end of December, with Gym U gymnastics center planning to make changes there as it assumed operation of both facilities.
The two businesses were side-by-side but had separate owners and operated independently. Now, Colin McNabb operates the combined facilities at 4300 N. U.S. 259.
Gym U offers tumble, trampoline, cheer and Ninja classes as well as a place for people to hold parties and have the entire facility to themselves.
McNabb said the former Air U is now called the Gym U Party Zone, but don't be fooled by the name. While the facility continues to offer a place for birthday parties, it also welcomes guests 21 and younger to jump on trampolines, play in the arcade and try out the Ninja course. (Parents may accompany children into the park, but anyone older than 21 must stay off the jump surfaces.)
The entire facility has been updated and upgraded, McNabb said.
The Gym U Party Center is open 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, 4-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Teriyaki Madness opening
Teriyaki Madness is set to open March 14 in Longview.
The restaurant will feature Seattle-style Asian-fusion food that is prepared fresh in a wok when customers order it. Sauces are made on-site, and produce is sliced in-house.
Local franchisee Tim Thornton, of Longview, is bringing the restaurant here, with help from General Manager Alison Wheeler, who has about 20 years of experience in the local restaurant industry.
Teriyaki Madness is in North Loop Plaza at Judson Road and Loop 281. Hours will be 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday.
Splatter room opening
Local artist Shelbie Duvall and her husband, Josh, are opening a new option to be creative and have fun with friends and family.
Shelbie Duvall said she hopes their new business venture, Paint Slingers, will open by the end of March, at 2902 Gilmer Road, Suite B, next door to Box Car Bar-B-Que and Jimmy's Donuts.
"We're a paint splattering room," Duvall said.
Customers will get a cavass that they can hang up while painting and then take home with them. They'll also get a bunch of paint colors, squirt guns and paint brushes.
"You will splatter all over your canvass," as well as the walls, the floors and each other, she said. T-shirts are available to paint as well.
"It's unique to Longview," Duvall said of the business and provides a place for families, friends and couples to "go have fun and be creative."
Lena's Learners open house
The nonprofit organization Lena's Learners will host an open house 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11.
Vanessa Pipkin is a former Longview ISD educator who launched the organization in 2022 offering reading and writing enrichment services. The organization is named for her mother, Lena Timberlake, who is deceased.
The open house will be held at the home of Lena's Leaners at 411 N. Fredonia, Suite 107, in downtown Longview.
For information, call (903) 576-4748 or email lenaslearners@gmail.com.