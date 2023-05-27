A plan to provide housing for women in a job-readiness program cleared one hurdle this month toward receiving city approval.
The city's of Longview's Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval to a zoning change from heavy commercial to planned development for about 2 acres of land at the northwest corner of Gilmer Road and Nikki Drive, behind the retail store operated by Heartisans Marketplace.
The building also is home to the nonprofit organization's studios where many of the products sold in the store are made and where its job training and readiness program is offered.
"We purchased this property 2.5 years ago with this in our master plan to build housing behind our back building to provide that one to two years transitional housing for women transitioning out of our program," Julee Rachels told the commission. Rachels is the founder and CEO of Heartisans. "This is just the next phase of what we're wanting to achieve here."
The plan calls for building five duplexes that look like cottages, she said. Two of them would be three bedrooms and one bathroom attached to a two-bedroom, one-bath unit, Rachels said. Then, there would be two, two-bedroom, one-bath units and a separate one-bedroom, one-bath unit for a resident assistant that would be attached to a laundry cottage. The development also would include a playground with a garden and community area.
"What we're looking for is safe and affordable housing for the women coming out of our program, because they're starting over," Rachels said.
The commission unanimously approved the request, which will now go before the Longview City Council in June.
Eastman Road retail, housing
Also this month, the Planning and Zoning Commission gave its approval for rezoning 9.6 acres of land north of the Eastman Road and Cotton Street intersection from a single-family zoning to general retail.
Mike Beevers addressed the commission about the proposal, explaining he's with Sensato, a company that operates as the development arm for CEFCO convenience stores. The firm built the CEFCO at that intersection. The company also owns the wooded land to the north of the convenience store.
Specific plans haven't yet been developed, but Beevers said his firm works with fast food companies, Starbucks and similar businesses that could be recruited to locate in the planned retail development.
"We've got lots of relationships (with companies), but we don't know to put this in front of them until we get the community's support for this type of use," Beevers said.
Commissioners gave their approval to the project, which will now go to City Council, but they split 4-4 on a second proposal Beevers presented.
The company also is seeking a rezone for almost 41 acres, which adjoins the proposed retail development and CEFCO property, from single-family to two-family for duplexes. Beevers said the company would maintain ownership of the property and operate it as if it were an apartment complex. He said the company has developed similar properties in other locations.
A 20-foot natural buffer zone area and a 6-foot solid wooden fence would be between the development and the existing residential developments it would be next to, according to information presented to the commission.
Pinecrest Country Club provided a letter in support of the project to the commission, but residents in the area presented a petition against it and expressed concerns about the proposed duplexes.
While many of the details haven't been finalized, Beevers said it would have more than 100 lots.
"We've done this before, and we know how to do it," he said, and duplexes are not as risky for the developer as single-family residences. "It's a product I think Longview could use."
The matter still will go before the City Council.
Caliber Collision new location
Caliber Collision's second Longview location would have a construction value of about $2.3 million, according to a site plan submitted to the city of Longview for review.
The company is planning to build a new location at 1500 W. Loop 281, on part of the land where Liberty Baptist Church previously was located and next to a Dutch Bros. Coffee that is under construction.